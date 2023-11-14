Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
2.500% Kursgewinn verpasst? Erneut starke News bei diesem Lithium-Projekt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.11.2023 | 10:06
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cassyni seminars integrated into EndNote boosting research discoverability and integrity

LONDON, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cassyni, the leading platform of research seminars, is pleased to announce its latest strategic collaboration with EndNote, to boost research integrity by providing greater context around references in scholarly literature.

EndNote, developed by Clarivate, is renowned for its robust features for managing and citing references, creating bibliographies, and organizing research materials. Cassyni, known for its AI enhanced tools which help researchers organise and publish high quality research seminars, is working to connect this untapped and valuable research output to the wider scholarly literature.

With this integration, Cassyni's AI powered technology makes EndNote references smarter, alerting researchers to the exact point at which references are mentioned in seminars. Researchers will also be able to find out about upcoming seminars that discuss references contained in their EndNote libraries, including live seminars given by the authors of recently published articles. Researchers can then seamlessly RSVP to upcoming seminars directly from within EndNote.

This unlocks the knowledge stored in seminars, and research video more generally, making it available to the millions of researchers who use EndNote.

Dr. Ben Kaube, Co-founder of Cassyni said, "Seminars are a key component of research communication that contain context and nuance often omitted from published articles. By connecting references to seminars given by the authors behind the works this integration gives researchers a powerful new lens through which to discover and evaluate the latest research."

In addition to the EndNote integration, Cassyni has a number of other integrations soon to be announced which will allow partners to offer AI powered research video experiences to their users.

The find out more visit Cassyni.com or get in touch at hello@cassyni.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cassyni-seminars-integrated-into-endnote-boosting-research-discoverability-and-integrity-301986336.html

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024
In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.