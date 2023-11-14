United Renewables Limited: United Renewables CEO Charts New Horizons In Sustainable Business Innovation

Chris Caldwell CEO of United Renewables in conversation with Professor Rupert Merson on the strategies and mindsets needed for sustainable business innovation



DOUGLAS, Isle of Man, Nov. 14, 2023podcast series United RenewablesCEO Chris Caldwell recently hosted an enlightening session with Professor Rupert Merson from the London Business School. This episode delves deep into sustainable business practices and their evolving role in today's economy. Professor Merson, a renowned authority in business strategy and entrepreneurship, shed light on how environmental responsibility is increasingly becoming a cornerstone of long-term business success, moving beyond the traditional view of being at odds with profitability.

During the discussion, Professor Merson explored the critical role of technology in achieving sustainability, addressing the challenges and opportunities it presents for businesses. He emphasised the importance of a long-term strategic approach that involves all stakeholders, from employees to customers, in cultivating a culture that prioritises sustainability.

A notable aspect of the conversation was Professor Merson's insights on the entrepreneurial mindset towards sustainability. He observed, "These are the guys who are wired the other way around. They are more worried about the future than they are the past. They don't care about last year's failure nearly so much; they are more worried about next year's success and the risks that are associated with that." This forward-looking approach, he noted, is crucial in embracing risks for future success.

Professor Merson also highlighted the pivotal role of family businesses in environmental stewardship. He pointed out their unique generational perspective and the importance of considering the long-term impacts on future generations.

Drawing an interesting parallel, Professor Merson likened the challenges in corporate turnarounds to the current climate crisis, emphasising the need for urgent action and long-term strategic thinking in both contexts. He concluded with a compelling thought on the value of planning, stating, "Just because your plan is wrong doesn't mean it's been a waste of time doing the planning... planning is an act of lifting your head up and thinking about the future."

This session with Professor Merson, available on United Renewables' website, is a treasure trove of insights for business leaders and entrepreneurs at the crossroads of business and sustainability, offering practical guidance for navigating these critical areas.

About United Renewables:

United Renewables, at the forefront in the renewable energy sector, is dedicated to providing a diverse array of green energy solutions including solar, wind, hydro, and bioenergy. Our commitment lies in fostering sustainable futures, reducing global carbon footprints, and empowering communities through innovation and environmental stewardship. As a leading provider, we actively engage in climate dialogue, partnering with industry pioneers and academic experts to shape a resilient and cleaner world for all.

About Professor Rupert Merson:

Rupert Merson, an Adjunct Professor of Strategy and Entrepreneurship, is a renowned expert in the field of owner-managed, entrepreneurial, and family businesses, focusing on their growth challenges. His expertise spans a wide range of areas, including business formation, governance, strategy, ownership issues, remuneration, succession planning, turnaround strategies, and organisational development.

For more information and access to this exceptional episode, visit the Conversations on Climate Podcast on Youtubeor Podbean.

About the Conversations on Climate Podcast:

United Renewables' "Conversations on Climate" podcast, now heralding its second season, is a beacon for those seeking enlightenment and actionable insights on climate change. By amalgamating the intellect of academia with the pragmatism of industry, the podcast crafts a narrative both compelling and instructive. From the strategic intricacies of game theory to the pioneering strides in algae-powered innovations, the show is a testament to the multifaceted approach required to address global challenges.

Season 2, a symphony of thought leadership, offers professionals a roadmap to navigate the climate conundrum. The series, a brainchild of United Renewables CEO Chris Caldwell, finds its collaborative spirit with the dynamic Alumni Energy Club of the London Business School.

For anyone who's interested in navigating their way through the climate conundrum, this podcastawaits your ears. Stay abreast of the latest episodes by activating your notifications on the Conversations on Climate Channel.

For more information and access to this exceptional episode, visit the Conversations on Climate Podcast on Youtubeor Podbeanplatforms.

Conversations on Climateis a joint production of United Renewables and the London Business School Alumni Energy Club.

Conversations on Climatebrings world-leading thinkers from business and academia together to share their expertise on the subject of climate change. Guests include Sir Andrew Likierman, Julio Dal Poz, Professor Jean-Pierre Beno ît , Professor Ioannou, Tara Schmidt, Professor Dan Cable, Professor Zoe Chance, Professor Lynda Gratton, Tom Gosling, Eduardo Famini Silva, Dr. Linda Yueh, Yariv Cohen, François Ortalo-Magn é , Professor Randall Peterson, Matt Winning, Abel Martins Alexandre, Dr. Marcel Olbertand Professor Jane Stout.

