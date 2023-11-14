

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were little changed on Tuesday as investors eagerly awaited U.S. CPI data as well as preliminary third-quarter gross domestic product data from the euro zone for direction.



The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally higher at 7,092 after rising 0.6 percent the previous day.



Banks were subdued with, BNP Paribas falling nearly 1 percent as Eurozone bond yields struggled for direction following hawkish comments from ECB policymakers pushing against expectations for rate cuts.



ECB president Christine Lagarde said in an interview during the weekend that no change in interest rates should be expected in the 'next couple of quarters'.



Automaker Renault was down half a percent on growth worries.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken