

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were subdued in cautious trade on Tuesday ahead of a key U.S. inflation print that could influence the Fed's rate trajectory.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally lower at 7,425 after adding 0.9 percent on Monday.



Commodity giant Glencore rallied 3.2 percent after it agreed to buy a majority stake in Teck Resources Ltd.'s coal business for $6.93 billion in cash.



Hill & Smith, an engineering & construction company, climbed 2.2 percent after reporting higher revenues for the four-month period ending October 31.



Events organizer Informa soared 6 percent after lifting its full-year guidance.



Vodafone Group shares fell 1.7 percent. The telecommunications company reported a much lower pre-tax profit for the first half of fiscal 2024, reflecting adverse foreign-exchange rate movements and business disposals in the prior year.



