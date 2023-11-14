DJ Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - JPY (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - JPY (C) (TPXU LN) Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - JPY (C): Net Asset Value(s) 14-Nov-2023 / 10:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - JPY (C) DEALING DATE: 13-Nov-2023 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 14962.0 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1443852 CODE: TPXU LN ISIN: LU1681037781 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681037781 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TPXU LN Sequence No.: 284837 EQS News ID: 1772945 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

November 14, 2023 04:40 ET (09:40 GMT)