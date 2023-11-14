DJ Amundi MSCI Water ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Water ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc (WATC LN) Amundi MSCI Water ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Nov-2023 / 10:42 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Water ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 13-Nov-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 5.3539 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3357034 CODE: WATC LN ISIN: FR0014002CH1 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0014002CH1 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WATC LN Sequence No.: 284829 EQS News ID: 1772929 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1772929&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 14, 2023 04:42 ET (09:42 GMT)