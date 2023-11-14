TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MUFG Bank, Ltd.:
Company name:
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Stock exchange listings:
Tokyo, Nagoya, New York
Code number:
8306
URL https://www.mufg.jp/english/
Representative:
Hironori Kamezawa, President & Group CEO
For inquiry:
Masahisa Takahashi, Managing Director, Head of Financial Accounting and Reporting,
Financial Accounting Office, Financial Planning Division
TEL +81-50-3613-1179
|Quarterly securities report issuing date:
November 29, 2023
Dividend payment date:
December 5, 2023
Trading accounts:
Established
Supplemental information for quarterly financial statements:
|Available
Quarterly investor meeting presentation:
|Scheduled (for investors and analysts)
(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)
1. Consolidated Financial Data for the Six Months ended September 30, 2023
(1) Results of Operations
(% represents the change from the same period in the previous fiscal year)
Ordinary Income
Ordinary Profits
Profits Attributable to
For the six months ended
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
September 30, 2023
5,665,663
31.3
1,279,907
116.5
927,281
301.3
September 30, 2022
4,314,217
45.8
591,094
(40.1)
231,091
(70.4)
|(*) Comprehensive income
September 30, 2023:
1,551,605
million yen,
415.2
%
;
September 30, 2022:
301,170
million yen,
(75.3)
%
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
For the six months ended
yen
yen
September 30, 2023
77.11
76.89
September 30, 2022
18.50
18.33
|(2) Financial Conditions
Total Assets
Total Net Assets
Equity-to-asset ratio (*)
As of
million yen
million yen
%
September 30, 2023
398,175,428
19,616,016
4.7
March 31, 2023
386,799,477
18,272,857
4.5
|(Reference) Shareholders' equity as of
September 30, 2023:
18,521,206
million yen;
March 31, 2023:
17,231,291
million yen
(*)
"Equity-to-asset ratio" is computed under the formula shown below
(Total net assets - Non-controlling interests) / Total assets
2. Dividends on Common Stock
Dividends per Share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
For the fiscal year
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
ended March 31, 2023
-
16.00
-
16.00
32.00
ending March 31, 2024
-
20.50
ending March 31, 2024 (Forecast)
-
20.50
41.00
(*) Revision of forecasts for dividends on the presentation date of this Consolidated Summary Report: None
3. Earnings Target for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2024 (Consolidated)
MUFG has the target of 1,300.0 billion yen of profits attributable to owners of parent for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024.
* Notes
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period: No
(2) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and restatements
(A) Changes in accounting policies due to revision of accounting standards: No
(B) Changes in accounting policies due to reasons other than (A): No
(C) Changes in accounting estimates: No
(D) Restatements: No
(3) Number of common stocks outstanding at the end of the period
(A) Total stocks outstanding including treasury stocks:
September 30, 2023
12,687,710,920
shares
March 31, 2023
12,687,710,920
shares
(B) Treasury stocks:
September 30, 2023
661,510,125
shares
March 31, 2023
664,065,483
shares
(C) Average outstanding of total stocks:
Six months ended September 30, 2023
12,024,763,019
shares
Six months ended September 30, 2022
12,489,571,267
shares
*This "Consolidated Summary Report" (Quarterly "Tanshin") is outside the scope of the external auditor's interim audit procedure.
*Notes for using forecasted information etc.
1. This financial summary report contains forward-looking statements regarding estimations, forecasts, targets and plans in relation to the results of operations, financial conditions and other overall management of the company and/or the group as a whole (the "forward-looking statements"). The forward-looking statements are made based upon, among other things, the company's current estimations, perceptions and evaluations. In addition, in order for the company to adopt such estimations, forecasts, targets and plans regarding future events, certain assumptions have been made. Accordingly, due to various risks and uncertainties, the statements and assumptions are inherently not guarantees of future performance, may be considered differently from alternative perspectives and may result in material differences from the actual result. For the main factors that may affect the current forecasts, please see Consolidated Summary Report, Annual Securities Report, Disclosure Book, Annual Report, and other current disclosures that the company has announced.
2. The financial information included in this financial summary report is prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan ("Japanese GAAP"). Differences exist between Japanese GAAP and the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("U.S. GAAP") in certain material respects. Such differences have resulted in the past, and are expected to continue to result for this period and future periods, in amounts for certain financial statement line items under U.S. GAAP to differ significantly from the amounts under Japanese GAAP. For example, differences in consolidation basis or accounting for business combinations, including but not limited to amortization and impairment of goodwill, could result in significant differences in our reported financial results between Japanese GAAP and U.S. GAAP. Readers should consult their own professional advisors for an understanding of the differences between Japanese GAAP and U.S. GAAP and how those differences might affect our reported financial results. We will publish U.S. GAAP financial results in a separate disclosure document when such information becomes available.
Above is part of the Consolidated Summary Report of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. under Japanese GAAP for the six months ended September 30, 2023. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) makes available financial reports and highlights of MUFG group companies including those of MUFG Bank, Ltd. Please refer to MUFG's website for full information.
