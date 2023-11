British & American Investment Trust Plc - Interim Dividend - Update

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 14

BRITISH & AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

INTERIM DIVIDEND DATE - UPDATE

British & American Investment Trust PLC announces a change to the dates given in Company's interim results announcement of 29th September 2023 in respect of the interim dividend for the year ending 31st December 2023.

The interim dividend of 1.75 pence per ordinary share will be payable on 21st December 2023 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 8th December 2023, with a corresponding ex-dividend date of 7th December 2023.

