Dienstag, 14.11.2023
14.11.2023 | 11:42
Sahara Centre Achieves Unprecedented Success for the Second Year in a Row at the 2023 MENA Shopping Centre and Retailer Awards

SHARJAH, UAE, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an exceptional display of unwavering commitment and innovation, Sahara Centre announced its second consecutive victory at the 2023 MENA Shopping Centre and Retailer Awards. The prestigious awards ceremony witnessed Sahara Centre clinching two accolades for its outstanding "Take Off In Style" campaign.

In both the Digital and Social Media, as well as the Advertising categories, Sahara Centre's strategy has once more etched an deep-rooted imprint on the retail communications landscape. This accomplishment serves as a testament to the Centre's remarkable resilience and the strategic prowess of its marketing team, as the campaign adeptly melded digital native PR with vibrant social media engagement.

Akram Ammar, Managing Director at Sahara Centre, expressed his delight, stating, "Winning these awards for the second year in a row is a testament to the unwavering efforts of our resilient and strategic marketing team. It reflects our commitment to creating innovative and compelling marketing campaigns that continue to captivate our community."

Sahara Centre remains steadfast in its mission to set new standards for excellence and innovation, and these two consecutive awards reaffirm its position as a leader in the region.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2276186/Sahara_Centre_1.mp4

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sahara-centre-achieves-unprecedented-success-for-the-second-year-in-a-row-at-the-2023-mena-shopping-centre-and-retailer-awards-301987314.html

