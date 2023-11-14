Travelin Bone Sets Its Footprint in Film Production in India

HOLLYWOOD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2023 / Travelin Bone Entertainment, a U.S.-based film and media company founded by Marc Sternberg, Steve Garrow, and Naresh Malik, has now stepped into content production in India in an alliance with Vikramaditya Motwane's Andolan Films. Beyond producing films for theatrical and streaming distribution, Travelin Bone Entertainment has partnered with leading broadcasters to produce reality and scripted content for exploitation in India and abroad.





Travelin Bone Logo

Travelin Bone Logo





As a part of its alliance with Vikramaditya, Travelin Bone is committed to a three-film deal, including a co-production involvement on Andolan's and Saffron Media's untitled film starring Ananya Pandey, slated to release in early 2024.

Steve Garrow, CEO, commented, "Given Vikramaditya's unique story-telling ability and direction, our partnership with him aligns with our objective of producing high-quality films and shows with unique, compelling content. We believe in partnering and supporting like-minded producers/directors and satisfying the needs of our viewers."

Vikramaditya added, "I am excited to be working with the Travelin Bone Entertainment team. Their talent and expertise, along with their access to original content, will result in some remarkable collaborations."

Travelin Bone Entertainment is a content company sourcing original ideas from seasoned creators across the world. Focused on producing globally relevant content, U.S.-based Travelin Bone is bringing a curated slate of original film and TV scripts for the Indian audience.

Vikramaditya Motwane is the director of Udaan and Lootera, amongst other

feature films, and is the creator and co-director of Sacred Games. He's an ex-partner at Phantom Films and is the producer of such films as NH10, Masaan, Queen and Udta Punjab. He founded Andolan Films in 2019. Andolan has since produced AK vs AK, Decoupled and the epic period series Jubilee.

Contact Information

Brent Burghdorf

CMO

brent@imprint.la

310-245-3218

Related Images

Travelin Bone Logo

Travelin Bone Logo Andolan Films Logo

Andolan Films Logo

SOURCE: Travelin Bone Entertainment

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/803036/travelin-bone-sets-its-footprint-in-film-production-in-india