Global Icons Naomi Osaka, Erling Haaland, and Christian McCaffrey Reveal Top Hyperice Picks for Unbeatable Performance

Just in time for the holiday season, Hyperice, a global high-performance wellness brand, today announced its Black Friday deals, which include the lowest prices of the year. Whether you are shopping for the fitness enthusiast who has everything, the world traveller, the busy parent, or even treating yourself to level up your new year's resolutions, Hyperice's suite of award-winning wellness technology has you covered this Holiday season.

What's four-time Grand Slam singles champion Naomi Osaka's go-to? "Normatec has been an absolute game-changer for me, both on and off the court. When I am playing it is an integral part of my recovery routine, helping me post-training and post-match. Even during my pregnancy, they provided essential support and relief as my legs and ankles would retain water and swell." (Photo: Business Wire)

This year's extensive Black Friday sales cover the entire suite of Hyperice products, including:

Normatec: Dynamic air compression The iconic Normatec 3 Legs offer dynamic air compression for faster warm up and recovery.

Normatec 3 Legs: £100 off (£799.00)

Hypervolt: Percussion massage

The award-winning Hypervolt line offers percussion massage to relieve tension and unlock sore muscles.

Hypervolt Go 2: £30 off (£99.00)

Hypervolt 2: £44 off (£175.00)

Hypervolt 2 Pro: £50 off (£279.00)

You can now elevate your routine with the latest Hypervolt innovation, the Heated Head Attachment, £15 off (£44.00), which combines the benefits of heat with percussion massage. Compatible with all Hypervolt models (current and previous) for a soothing and therapeutic experience unlike any other, the Heated Head Attachment features three levels of heat ranging from 43°C to 49°C.

Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland's top pick: "The Hypervolt 2 Pro helps me prepare for the pitch. I use it everyday before training, after training and at night. It's what I use the most. The addition of Hyperice's Heated Head Attachment just takes it to a whole new level. By combining heat application with the Hypervolt massage gun, it's reimagining my physical preparedness."

Venom: Heat and vibration massage

The latest Venom line offers premium heated massage to relieve stiffness and soreness, with three levels of vibration and heat, reaching as high as 45°C on the Venom Go and 55°C on the Venom 2.

Venom Go: £50 off (£109.00)

Venom 2 Back: £50 off £219.00)

Venom 2 Shoulder: £50 off (£219.00)

Venom 2 Leg: £50 off (£219.00)

Christian McCaffrey's, Running Back for the San Francisco 49ers, go-to: "The Venom Back has become an essential part of my routine. The targeted heat and vibration therapy it provides is second to none. It's like having a personal masseuse right where I need it most."

Vyper and Hypersphere: Vibration therapy

The Vyper and Hypersphere lines help prime the body and get muscles activated before a workout.

Hypersphere Go: £20 off (£69.00)

Hypersphere: £30 (£109.00)

Vyper 3: £40 off (£149.00)

Vyper Go: £30 off (£119.00)

Black Friday pricing varies by country the above mentioned prices are applicable in the United Kingdom only.

About Hyperice

Hyperice is a technology-driven company with a giant mission, to help everyone on Earth move and live better. For more than a decade, Hyperice has led a global movement at the confluence of recovery and wellness, specialising in percussion (Hypervolt line), dynamic air compression (Normatec line), vibration (Vyper and Hypersphere lines), thermal technology (Venom line), mind technology (Core by Hyperice) and contrast therapy (Hyperice X). Now, as a holistic high-performance wellness brand, Hyperice is designed for all from the most elite athletes, leagues (NBA, MLB, PGA TOUR and more) and teams to consumers everywhere looking to unlock the best version of themselves to help them do what they love, more. Recognized as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, Hyperice has applied its technology and know-how to industries including fitness, hospitality, healthcare, massage, physical therapy, sports performance and workplace wellness on a global scale. Hyperice's transformative acquisitions of Normatec, RecoverX and Core have helped to accelerate its innovation agenda as it enters its next stage of global growth. For more information, visit hyperice.com.

