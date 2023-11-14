

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $21.89 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $78.47 million, or $1.12 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.1% to $1.85 billion from $1.93 billion last year.



Canadian Solar Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $21.89 Mln. vs. $78.47 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.32 vs. $1.12 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.82 -Revenue (Q3): $1.85 Bln vs. $1.93 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.6 - $1.8 Bln



