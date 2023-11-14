

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co. (BA) announced on Tuesday that it has received an order from Oman Air to deliver 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter or BCF. The order is the first dedicated cargo aircraft for the Muscat-based carrier.



With the ability to carry up to 23.9 tons of freight at a range of 3,750 km, the 737-800BCF will contribute to continued capacity growth.



The 737-800BCF is designed for customers who are responding to increased cargo demand, optimizing fleets, or replacing older freighters.



The fuel-efficient 737-800BCF has up to 20 percent lower fuel use and CO2 emissions per ton, compared with the previous generation of standard-body freighters.



