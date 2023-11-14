

COBB COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $3.81 billion, or $3.81 per share. This compares with $4.34 billion, or $4.24 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.0% to $37.71 billion from $38.87 billion last year.



The Home Depot, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $3.81 Bln. vs. $4.34 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.81 vs. $4.24 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $3.77 -Revenue (Q3): $37.71 Bln vs. $38.87 Bln last year.



