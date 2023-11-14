Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.11.2023
ACCESSWIRE
14.11.2023 | 12:26
Upper Hand Announces UPLIFT Sports Business Makeover to Empower Local Sports Communities

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2023 / UpperHand.com, a prominent sports management software provider, has launched the UPLIFT Sports Business Makeover. This initiative aims to honor remarkable sports facilities and coaching businesses that have made significant community impacts or triumphed over substantial challenges.

UPLIFT Dream Sports Business Makeover

UPLIFT Dream Sports Business Makeover
The industry's first HGTV-inspired makeover in the youth sports industry.

"Our UPLIFT Business Makeover is an opportunity to celebrate the resilience and dedication within the sports community," said Kevin R. MacCauley, CEO of Upper Hand. "We're eager to hear the inspiring stories and provide a deserving business with a transformation that encompasses state-of-the-art software, website upgrades, and a facility refresh."

Sports facilities and coaching businesses are invited to share their compelling stories for a chance to win this comprehensive business makeover. The selection will focus on the story's community impact and its significance within the sports sector.

"We believe in the power of these stories to inspire and lead the sports industry forward," added MacCauley.

For more information, to apply, or to nominate a sports business, visit http://upperhand.com/uplift-business-makeover.

About Upper Hand:

Upper Hand is a leading technology firm offering cutting-edge software solutions to the sports industry, dedicated to streamlining operations and elevating customer experiences.

Contact Information

Courtney Kerr
Marketing Manager
courtney@getupperhand.com
3177628385

SOURCE: Upper Hand

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/802713/upper-hand-announces-uplift-sports-business-makeover-to-empower-local-sports-communities

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
