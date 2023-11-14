Patient perspectives on challenges with currently available parenteral on-demand HAE treatments explain basis for non-compliance with treatment guidelines -

Global prevalence of normal C1-inhibitor HAE (HAE-nC1-INH) may be greater than previously realized -

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oral, small molecule protease inhibitors, today announced that it presented real-world data on anxiety associated with the use of injectable on-demand treatments for hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks and patient perspectives on why people living with HAE don't often carry their on-demand treatment outside the home at the 2023 Annual Scientific Meeting of the American College of Allergy, Asthma Immunology (ACAAI) in Anaheim, CA.

"We continue to learn from people living with HAE that currently available parenteral on-demand treatments are simply not meeting their needs," said Andrew Crockett, Chief Executive Officer of KalVista. "Whether this is related to always carrying their syringes or vials, challenges in preparing and administering injectable or infused treatments outside the home, or anxiety related to potential injection-site reactions and pain, patients struggle to follow treatment guidelines. This can lead to non-compliance and preference for long-term prophylaxis, even in cases where on-demand treatments would otherwise suffice. We also note that despite the use of long-term prophylaxis, HAE patients require HAE-related home health visits and seek ER treatment more often than would be expected. It is our hope that if sebetralstat is approved for the on-demand treatment of HAE, it may be able to address this significant unmet need and help transform the management of the disease."

In addition to the data on persisting non-medication health resource utilization among patients receiving long-term prophylaxis, the Company presented data on the global prevalence of HAE-nC1-INH the approach to the presumptive diagnosis, and the highly varied treatment approaches that represent another significant area of unmet need in that population.

The following presentations occurred at ACAAI 2023:

Anxiety Associated with On-Demand Treatment of HAE Attacks May Result in Suboptimal Attack Management: Michael Manning, Allergy, Asthma Immunology Associates, Ltd., Internal Medicine, UA College of Medicine-Phoenix, Scottsdale, Arizona, United States (Poster Presentation)

Michael Manning, Allergy, Asthma Immunology Associates, Ltd., Internal Medicine, UA College of Medicine-Phoenix, Scottsdale, Arizona, United States (Poster Presentation) Understanding Why Hereditary Angioedema Patients Often Do Not Carry Their On-Demand Treatment with Them: Bob Geng, Allergy and Immunology, University of California, San Diego, California, United States (Poster Presentation)

Bob Geng, Allergy and Immunology, University of California, San Diego, California, United States (Poster Presentation) Treatment Patterns Among Individuals with Hereditary Angioedema in the United States: Raffi Tachdjian, University of California, Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA, United States (Poster Presentation)

Raffi Tachdjian, University of California, Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA, United States (Poster Presentation) Refining Prevalence Estimates of Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) with Normal C1-INH (HAE-nC1-INH): Markus Magerl, Angioedema Center of Reference and Excellence (ACARE), Institute of Allergology, Charité Universitätsmedizin Berlin, corporate member of Freie Universität Berlin and Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin, Berlin, Germany (Poster Presentation)

Markus Magerl, Angioedema Center of Reference and Excellence (ACARE), Institute of Allergology, Charité Universitätsmedizin Berlin, corporate member of Freie Universität Berlin and Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin, Berlin, Germany (Poster Presentation) Diagnosing Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) with Normal C1-INH (HAE-nC1-INH) -A Real World ACARE Survey: Marc A. Riedl, Division of Rheumatology, Allergy and Immunology, University of California -San Diego, San Diego, California, United States (Poster Presentation)

Marc A. Riedl, Division of Rheumatology, Allergy and Immunology, University of California -San Diego, San Diego, California, United States (Poster Presentation) Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) with Normal C1-INH (HAE-nC1-INH) -A Real-World ACARE Survey: Marcus Maurer, Angioedema Center of Reference and Excellence (ACARE), Institute of Allergology, Charité Universitätsmedizin Berlin, corporate member of Freie Universität Berlin and Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin, Berlin, Germany (Poster Presentation)

Links to all posters and presentations can be found on the KalVista website under "Publications".

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oral, small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. KalVista is developing sebetralstat as an oral on-demand therapy for HAE attacks and has achieved target enrollment for the phase 3 KONFIDENT clinical trial. In addition, KalVista's oral Factor XIIa inhibitor program represents a new generation of therapies that may further improve the treatment for people living with HAE and other diseases.

For more information about KalVista, please visit www.kalvista.com.

For more information on the sebetralstat HAE on-demand Phase 3 KONFIDENT study, please visit www.konfidentstudy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, timing or outcomes of communications with the FDA, our expectations about safety and efficacy of our product candidates and timing of clinical trials and its results, our ability to commence clinical studies or complete ongoing clinical studies, including our Phase 3 KONFIDENT trial, and to obtain regulatory approvals for sebetralstat and other candidates in development, the success of any efforts to commercialize sebetralstat, the ability of sebetralstat and other candidates in development to treat HAE or other diseases, and the future progress and potential success of our oral Factor XIIa program. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect our business and financial results are detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended April 30, 2023, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and our other reports that we may make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231114698810/en/

Contacts:

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Jarrod Aldom

Vice President, Corporate Communications

(201) 705-0254

jarrod.aldom@kalvista.com

Ryan Baker

Head, Investor Relations

(617) 771-5001

ryan.baker@kalvista.com