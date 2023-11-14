

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Aerospace and defense company Safran SA (SAFRF.PK) announced on Tuesday that it has secured a series of contract from airline major Emirates worth around $1.2 billion in total.



This includes a $1 billion deal for Safran Seats for Emirates' new fleet of Airbus A350, Boeing 777X-9 and existing Boeing 777-300 aircraft.



The new seats will be for Business, Premium Economy and Economy class seats for the Emirates Airbus A350, and Business, Premium Economy and Economy Class seats for the Boeing 777X-9.



Additionally, the company will be providing Emirates' A350 fleet and B777-9 fleet with Galley shipsets that are equipped with GEMini and the new NUVO galley inserts with advanced features, efficiency, and technology.



The company's unit Safran Landing Systems will also supply high performance wheels and carbon brakes for the Emirates A350 fleet and Safran Passenger Innovations will be providing its RAVE AeroConnect Ka solution.



Further, Safran Landing Systems will perform exclusive services to Emirates for Nose Landing Gear overhaul for the A380 fleet.



Currently, Safran shares are trading at 156.26 euros, up 0.75% in Paris.



