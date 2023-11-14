

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MTU), a Japanese financial services company, on Tuesday posted a surge in net profit for the first-half of 2023, amidst an increase in interest and ordinary income.



In addition, the company has reaffirmed its annual earnings and dividend outlook.



For the six-month period to September 30, the company posted a net profit of 927.281 billion yen or 76.89 yen per share, higher than 231.091 billion yen or 18.33 yen per share, registered for the same period of 2022.



Pre-tax income more than doubled at 1.237 trillion yen as against last year's 533.744 billion yen.



Ordinary profit was 1.279 trillion yen, up from previous year's 591.094 billion yen.



Interest income surged to 3.532 trillion yen from 2.363 trillion yen a year ago.



Ordinary income stood at 5.665 trillion yen, up from previous year's 4.314 trillion yen.



Looking ahead, for the 12- month period to March 31, 2024, Mitsubishi still expects to post a net profit of 1.300 trillion yen, with an operating income of 1.450 trillion yen.



For the full year, the company continues to project to pay a total dividend of 41 yen per share, higher than last year's total dividend of 32 yen per share.



