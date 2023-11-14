

SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - Sea Ltd (SE) reported Loss for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at -$143.98 million, or -$0.26 per share. This compares with -$569.28 million, or -$1.01 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.7% to $3.31 billion from $3.16 billion last year.



Sea Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): -$143.98 Mln. vs. -$569.28 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.26 vs. -$1.01 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.03 -Revenue (Q3): $3.31 Bln vs. $3.16 Bln last year.



