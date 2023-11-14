Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2023) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: VGANF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging food brands is pleased to announce it has closed on the acquisition of Smash Burger Brand Rosie's Burgers.





As of November 13th, all closing matters have been addressed and completed to acquire Rosie's Burgers ("Rosies"), a boutique QSR restaurant brand serving original recipe smash burgers, poutine, onion rings, milkshakes and more.



"We are very pleased to officially welcome Rosie's Burgers to our portfolio of emerging food brands. The burger category is one that our team has deep knowledge and unfinished business in as we previously helped build The Burgers Priest into a leading brand in Canada. With the closing of Rosie's, we immediately anticipate organic growth through our nationwide franchising program in our asset-light model. We look forward to working with Rosie's founders and their team as we rapidly expand our real estate footprint nationwide," said Sean Black, Chief Investment Officer of Happy Belly.





"We look forward to working with our new partners and make Rosie's into a nationally recognized smash burger chain. Net new franchised locations are already being sourced through an aggressive Canada-wide franchising program. Sourcing of suitable new locations is currently underway. This transaction is aligned with our strategic plan and goals of delivering shareholder value through accretive M&A. Post closing of this accretive transaction we anticipate immediate organic growth from Rosies's Burgers through the existing two (2) locations."



For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: VGANF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leading consolidator of emerging food brands.

Happy Belly Food Group

Shawn Moniz

Chief Executive Officer

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE VISIT:

www: www.happybellyfg.com or email hello@happybellyfg.com

If you wish to contact us please call: (604) 737-2303



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

