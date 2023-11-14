Newsflare: All-New WHOA! THAT WAS WILD FAST Channel Debuts On Amazon's Fire TV

Viral User-Generated Videos Make It To The Big Screen With The Launch of 24/7 Channel WOAH! THAT WAS WILD! On Amazon's Fire TV.

Featuring Near Disasters, Wild Animal Encounters, Pets Behaving Badly, And So Much More, These Are The Wildest Videos Ever Captured On Camera By The

LONDON, UK / LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2023 / From Newsflare (www.newslfare.com), the largest platform for User-Generated Video on the Internet, comes WHOA! THAT WAS WILD!, an entire channel devoted to the most viral videos of all time launching this month on Amazon's Fire TV.

You've seen them on every major social media platform…Newsflare's massive library of eyewitness videos that garner more than 200 million monthly views on social media per month…And now for the first time, they can be seen and experienced on television 24/7 as WHOA! THAT WAS WILD! brings to the screen thousands of incredible, shocking and outrageous real-life moments captured by everyday people.

Newsflare has burgeoned into the world's most powerful platform for User-Generated Video, having amassed well over 60,000 content creators and filmers from the world over who upload their always entertaining, oftentimes surprising eyewitness video to the Newsflare platform for worldwide media distribution. WHOA! THAT WAS WILD! takes the best of the best videos and organizes them into shows such as Craziest Moments Caught on Camera, featuring near-disasters, near-misses, and dramatic dash cam footage from ocean voyages, road incidents and even safaris in far-off lands…Did That Just Happen?!, offering up amazing video of people from all walks of life as they perform feats that appear to be beyond the capability of mere mortals…and Untamed Animals, where all-too close encounters with wildlife and comical moments with pets will leave viewers amazed and bewildered!

Viewers can watch Newsflare's WHOA! THAT WAS WILD! content on Fire TV Channels through any Alexa-enabled Fire TV device by simply saying, "Play Fire TV Channels" to open the app and selecting WHOA! THAT WAS WILD! Alternatively, viewers can navigate using a remote to Fire TV's 'Your Apps & Channels' and click the Fire TV Channels app where they can find Newsflare's programming.

"We are delighted to announce the launch of 'WHOA! THAT WAS WILD!' on Amazon's Fire TV, marking a significant milestone in our commitment to delivering engaging content to a television audience. We take immense pride in presenting our extensive collection of viral videos sourced from Newsflare's creators to this entertaining full-time channel. Whether viewers love the outrageous antics of beloved pets, or thrill to frantic moments resulting from near-disasters, we are confident that our viewers will soon be saying…WHOA! THAT WAS WILD!," said Preeya Naul, Executive Vice President, Americas & Newsflare Studios.

About Newsflare Studios

Newsflare Studios is the Los Angeles-based consumer entertainment production arm of Newsflare responsible for developing, producing and distributing content for social media, broadcast and streaming platforms. Established in 2019, Newsflare Studios rapidly emerged among the top global providers of shortform entertainment across social media platforms, amassing over 200 million monthly views of its original content created using Newsflare's vast inventory of 350,000 user-generated videos from over 60,000 contributing 'filmers' worldwide.

About Newsflare

Headquartered in London, and with offices in Los Angeles and New York, Newsflare ranks as the global leader in premium user-generated video (UGV) for television producers, brands, advertising agencies, and publishers. Recognized as a pioneer in the User-Generated Video category, Newsflare serves as the go-to UGV destination for content creators and content clients alike. Newsflare continues to innovate interactive technology and operations that keeps the company at the cutting edge of the industry it helped to create, including a groundbreaking proprietary platform that authenticates IP ownership to provide clients the ability to identify and license UGV content in real time. For its diverse partner network of more than 60,000 content creators worldwide, Newsflare delivers a unique online infrastructure where filmers can upload and track their videos quickly and securely. With viral video and breaking news from around the globe uploaded daily, an expansive catalogue of approximately 350k videos and the ability to crowdsource content, Newsflare ensures the stories buyers want to tell are easy to source and quick to license.

