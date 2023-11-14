Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
2.500% Kursgewinn verpasst? Erneut starke News bei diesem Lithium-Projekt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
14.11.2023 | 13:02
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BidHits Launches Innovative Public Bid Search Engine to Revolutionize Government Procurement in the U.S.

Pioneering Platform BidHits Unveils a Free, Powerful Tool for Suppliers to Easily Navigate and Capitalize on Government Bidding Opportunities.

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2023 / The landscape of public procurement in the United States is set to advance significantly with the launch of BidHits, a comprehensive search engine aggregating public bids from government agencies nationwide. Available through a free trial at www.bidhits.com, BidHits provides a user-friendly portal to vast bidding opportunities, simplifying the intricate search process.

BidHits Dashboard - Bid Listings and Statistical Analysis

BidHits Dashboard - Bid Listings and Statistical Analysis
Screenshot showcasing the BidHits platform, featuring a detailed listing of current government bids on one side and a comprehensive statistical analysis for strategic business insights on the other.

"Since our launch this year, we've cataloged over half a million bids, allowing us to identify market trends and highlight the most valuable opportunities for our clients," states Marcelo Emmel, CEO of BidHits. "Our platform processes a substantial volume of data, enabling detailed tracking and analysis. This equips each user with tailored insights and identifies their main buyers."

BidHits is unique in its comprehensive database that encompasses U.S. agencies nationwide, offering business solutions aligned with user-specific filters and detailed statistical analyses to identify prime opportunities.

In the fiscal year 2022, federal government contracts totaled approximately $694 billion, underscoring an upward trend in public spending-a trend BidHits is well-equipped to capitalize on. The platform is more than a search engine; it is a strategic partner, providing daily email notifications about business opportunities and individualized statistical performance analysis to highlight the most promising prospects for each client.

Real testimonials from active users in other markets, where BidHits has been tested and proven, underscore the platform's efficacy:

"I don't search for the bid; it finds me!" - G. Moura
"I got deals based on the information collected from the search engine. There's no need to scour different media." - J. Comunale
"It's fast and convenient. I input what I'm looking for, and it locates the bids I need." - Tango Ltda
"There are good recommendations. Having the bidding process link right in the email body is a huge time-saver." - V. Kafka

BidHits is on a mission to facilitate access to government business opportunities, advocating for fairer and more transparent procurement processes. By simplifying the search for business opportunities, BidHits is committed to enhancing the U.S. bidding market for suppliers.

Interested parties are encouraged to visit www.bidhits.com for more information and to explore the platform's capabilities.

Contact Information

Marcelo Emmel
CEO, BidHits
marcelo@bidhits.com

Related Files

2023 11 09 press release.pdf
Bid Hits search screens.pdf

SOURCE: BidHits

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/801885/bidhits-launches-innovative-public-bid-search-engine-to-revolutionize-government-procurement-in-the-us

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024
In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.