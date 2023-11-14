Ludwig Enterprises Inc.: Ludwig Enterprises Announces Effectiveness of Form S-1 Registration Application, Becomes an SEC Reporting Company

SPARKS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2023 / Ludwig Enterprises, Inc., (OTC PINK:LUDG), a developer and provider of innovative medical technologies, announced today that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has declared the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-271439) effective as of November 8 , 2023. The Company will now file 10-Ks, Form 10-Qs and Form 8-Ks with the SEC. The Company is committed to the increased transparency that will result from its future SEC filings and, although there is no assurance, it believes its new status will better enable it to execute on its strategic plans.

Under the Registration Statement, the Company is seeking to raise up to $23,500,000 on a best efforts basis through the sale of common stock. Proceeds received by the Company from the offering will be used to fund business operations, including for research and clinical trials, marketing and inventory, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes. There can be no assurance as to the amount of common stock that will be sold in the offering.

This press release does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale. Any offer of any securities covered by the Registration Statement will only be made pursuant to the Prospectus contained in the Registration Statement.

INVESTMENT IN ANY SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN HAS NOT BEEN APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED BY THE SEC OR ANY OTHER REGULATORY AUTHORITY NOR HAS ANY AUTHORITY PASSED UPON OR ENDORSED THE MERITS OF THE OFFERING OR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN. ANY REPRESENTATION TO THE CONTRARY IS A CRIMINAL OFFENSE.

ABOUT LUDWIG ENTERPRISES, INC.:

Ludwig Enterprises, "The Genomics Language Company", is a publicly traded Genomics Technology Holding Company with Precision Genomics, Inc. and mRNA for Life, Inc. as wholly owned subsidiaries. Advancements in Biotechnology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) presents cutting-edge genomic tools, unheard-of even a generation ago. These genomic tools have the potential to not only detect diseases early but also to assist in improved patient outcomes and, in some cases, may extend life. Ludwig is at the forefront of this new era with proprietary mRNA genetic methodology that has the potential to detect genetic biomarkers for inflammatory-driven diseases, including but not limited to heart disease, diabetes, pre-eclampsia, and cancer. This early analysis may assist patients and doctors to manage illness before it progresses and causes serious health problems. Precision Genomics' innovative testing approach is not only practical but also has the potential to save the healthcare industry millions of dollars in costs. With a virtually untapped market and a billion-dollar healthcare industry, Ludwig Enterprises is poised to significantly impact how we think about disease and live longer, healthier lives. More Info: http://www.ludwigent.com

SAFE HARBOR:

Forward-looking statements in this release are made under the "safe harbor" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Ludwig Enterprises Inc.'s forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance. This news release includes forward-looking statements concerning the future level of business for the parties. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements due to certain risk factors that could cause results to differ materially from estimated results. Management cautions that all statements as to future results of operations are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and events that may be beyond the control of Ludwig Enterprises, Inc., and no assurance can be given that such results will be achieved. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability to procure, appropriately price, retain, and complete projects and changes in products and competition.

