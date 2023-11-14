

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR):



Earnings: $19.7 million in Q4 vs. -$362.9 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.27 in Q4 vs. -$5.09 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Energizer Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $86.8 million or $1.20 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $1.13 per share Revenue: $811.1 million in Q4 vs. $790.4 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.50 to $0.60



