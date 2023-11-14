SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) ("Sea" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.
"Our strategy for e-commerce is driven by the principle that maximizing the long-term profitability of the business will generate the greatest returns to our shareholders in the long run," said Forrest Li, Sea's Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer. "And maximizing long-term profitability requires scale and strong market leadership. To achieve this long-term objective, we look at three key operational factors: growth, current profitability, and market share gain."
"In this current period, we will prioritize investing in the business to increase our market share and further strengthen our market leadership. We now have scale, a deep understanding of our markets, and strong localized execution across diverse geographies. This gives us a wide competitive moat, and we intend to grow it further. Our move to self-sufficiency and profitability in the past quarters has significantly improved both our cash reserves and operational efficiency and we see a very good opportunity to build our e-commerce content ecosystem efficiently especially in live streaming."
"We are committed to maintaining a strong cash position, not relying on external funding, and investing within our means at a time and pace of our choosing. At the same time, given that e-commerce penetration remains low in most of our markets, we as the market leader have a responsibility to help grow the whole e-commerce ecosystem. Shopee will remain committed to doing so in a healthy and sustainable way and driving value creation for all stakeholders."
Third Quarter 2023 Highlights
- Group
- Total GAAP revenue was US$3.3 billion, up 4.9% year-on-year.
- Total gross profit was US$1.4 billion, up 17.4% year-on-year.
- Total net loss was US$(144.0) million, as compared to total net loss of US$(569.3) million for the third quarter of 2022.
- Total adjusted EBITDA1 was US$35.3 million, as compared to a loss of US$(357.7) million for the third quarter of 2022.
- As of September 30, 2023, cash, cash equivalents, short-term and other treasury investments2 were US$7.9 billion, representing a net increase of US$274.0 million from June 30, 2023.
- E-commerce
- GAAP revenue was US$2.2 billion, up 16.2% year-on-year.
- GAAP revenue included US$1.9 billion of GAAP marketplace revenue, which consists of core marketplace revenue and value-added services revenue and increased by 18.2% year-on-year.
- Core marketplace revenue, mainly consisting of transaction-based fees and advertising revenues, was up 31.7% year-on-year to US$1.3 billion.
- Value-added services revenue, mainly consisting of revenues related to logistics services, was down 4.2% year-on-year to US$592.8 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA1 was US$(346.5) million, as compared to US$(495.7) million for the third quarter of 2022.
- Asia markets recorded adjusted EBITDA of US$(306.2) million in the quarter, as compared to US$(216.8) million for the third quarter of 2022.
- Other markets recorded adjusted EBITDA of US$(40.3) million in the quarter, as compared to US$(279.0) million for the third quarter of 2022.
- In Brazil, unit economics continued to improve, with contribution margin loss per order improving 90.7% year-on-year to reach US$0.10 for the quarter.
- Gross orders totaled 2.2 billion for the quarter, increasing by 13.2% year-on-year and 23.6% quarter-on-quarter.
- GMV was US$20.1 billion for the quarter, increasing by 5.1% year-on-year and 11.2% quarter-on quarter.
- Digital Entertainment
- GAAP revenue was US$592.2 million, up 11.9% quarter-on-quarter.
- Bookings3 were US$447.9 million, as compared to US$443.1 million for the previous quarter.
- Adjusted EBITDA1 was US$234.0 million, as compared to US$239.5 million for the previous quarter.
- Adjusted EBITDA represented 52.2% of bookings for the third quarter of 2023, as compared to 54.0% for the previous quarter.
- Quarterly active users were 544.1 million, as compared to 544.5 million for the previous quarter.
- Quarterly paying users were 40.5 million, as compared to 43.1 million for the previous quarter. Paying user ratio was 7.5%, as compared to 7.9% for the previous quarter.
- Average bookings per user were US$0.82, increased slightly quarter-on-quarter.
- Digital Financial Services
- GAAP revenue was US$446.2 million, up 36.5% year-on-year.
- Adjusted EBITDA1 was US$165.7 million, as compared to a loss of US$(67.7) million for the third quarter of 2022.
- As of September 30, 2023, gross loans receivable increased by 5.3% sequentially to US$2.4 billion, before netting off allowance for credit losses of US$288.1 million. Non-performing loans past due by more than 90 days as a percentage of our gross loans receivable was 1.6%, improving quarter-on-quarter.
1
For a discussion of the use of non-GAAP financial measures, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".
|2
Other treasury investments currently consist of available-for-sale sovereign bonds and corporate bonds excluding those at our banking entities, with maturities over one year, classified as part of long-term investments.
|3
GAAP revenue for the digital entertainment segment plus change in digital entertainment deferred revenue. This operating metric is used as an approximation of cash spent by our users in the applicable period that is attributable to our digital entertainment segment.
Unaudited Summary of Financial Results
(Amounts are expressed in thousands of US dollars "$" except for per share data)
For the Three Months
2022
2023
$
$
YOY%
Revenue
Service revenue
Digital Entertainment
892,879
592,153
(33.7
)%
E-commerce and other services
1,976,743
2,417,036
22.3
%
Sales of goods
286,329
300,979
5.1
%
3,155,951
3,310,168
4.9
%
Cost of revenue
Cost of service
Digital Entertainment
(264,833
)
(177,086
)
(33.1
)%
E-commerce and other services
(1,405,749
)
(1,403,975
)
(0.1
)%
Cost of goods sold
(257,651
)
(287,815
)
11.7
%
(1,928,233
)
(1,868,876
)
(3.1
)%
Gross profit
1,227,718
1,441,292
17.4
%
Other operating income
65,972
46,614
(29.3
)%
Sales and marketing expenses
(816,662
)
(918,046
)
12.4
%
General and administrative expenses
(405,177
)
(273,575
)
(32.5
)%
Provision for credit losses
(146,523
)
(143,514
)
(2.1
)%
Research and development expenses
(420,972
)
(280,511
)
(33.4
)%
Total operating expenses
(1,723,362
)
(1,569,032
)
(9.0
)%
Operating loss
(495,644
)
(127,740
)
(74.2
)%
Non-operating (loss) income, net
(9,173
)
45,875
(600.1
)%
Income tax expense
(65,279
)
(61,676
)
(5.5
)%
Share of results of equity investees
821
(437
)
(153.2
)%
Net loss
(569,275
)
(143,978
)
(74.7
)%
Basic and diluted loss per share
(1.01
)
(0.26
)
(74.3
)%
Change in deferred revenue of Digital Entertainment
(228,207
)
(144,253
)
(36.8
)%
Adjusted EBITDA for Digital Entertainment (1)
289,879
233,998
(19.3
)%
Adjusted EBITDA for E-commerce (1)
(495,735
)
(346,495
)
(30.1
)%
Adjusted EBITDA for Digital Financial Services (1)
(67,746
)
165,731
(344.6
)%
Adjusted EBITDA for Other Services (1)
(76,530
)
(8,771
)
(88.5
)%
Unallocated expenses (2)
(7,520
)
(9,179
)
22.1
%
Total adjusted EBITDA (1)
(357,652
)
35,284
(109.9
)%
(1)
For a discussion of the use of non-GAAP financial measures, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".
(2)
Unallocated expenses within total adjusted EBITDA are mainly related to general and corporate administrative costs such as professional fees and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to segments. These expenses are excluded from segment results as they are not reviewed by the Chief Operating Decision Maker ("CODM") as part of segment performance.
Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Compared to Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
Revenue
Our total GAAP revenue increased by 4.9% to US$3.3 billion in the third quarter of 2023 from US$3.2 billion in the third quarter of 2022.
- Digital Entertainment: GAAP revenue was US$592.2 million compared to US$892.9 million in the third quarter of 2022, primarily attributable to moderation in user engagement and monetization year-on-year.
- E-commerce and other services: GAAP revenue increased by 22.3% to US$2.4 billion in the third quarter of 2023 from US$2.0 billion in the third quarter of 2022, primarily driven by the improved monetization in our e-commerce business and the growth of our credit business year-on-year.
- Sales of goods: GAAP revenue increased by 5.1% to US$301.0 million in the third quarter of 2023 from US$286.3 million in the third quarter of 2022.
Cost of Revenue
Our total cost of revenue was US$1.9 billion in the third quarter of 2023, flat year-on-year.
- Digital Entertainment: Cost of revenue decreased by 33.1% to US$177.1 million in the third quarter of 2023 from US$264.8 million in the third quarter of 2022.
- E-commerce and other services: Cost of revenue for e-commerce and other services segment combined was US$1.4 billion in the third quarter of 2023, flat year-on-year. Improvement in gross profit margins was driven by increased monetization and greater cost efficiencies in our e-commerce and digital financial services business.
- Cost of goods sold: Cost of goods sold increased by 11.7% to US$287.8 million in the third quarter of 2023 from US$257.7 million in the third quarter of 2022.
Other Operating Income
Other operating income was US$46.6 million and US$66.0 million in the third quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively. Other operating income mainly consists of rebates from e-commerce related logistics services providers.
Sales and Marketing Expenses
Our total sales and marketing expenses increased by 12.4% to US$918.0 million in the third quarter of 2023 from US$816.7 million in the third quarter of 2022. The table below sets forth breakdown of the sales and marketing expenses of our major reporting segments. Amounts are expressed in thousands of US dollars ("$").
For the Three Months
2022
2023
YOY%
Sales and Marketing Expenses
$
$
Digital Entertainment
60,521
24,712
(59.2
)%
E-commerce
575,676
861,540
49.7
%
Digital Financial Services
130,824
25,152
(80.8
)%
General and Administrative Expenses
Our general and administrative expenses decreased by 32.5% to US$273.6 million in the third quarter of 2023 from US$405.2 million in the third quarter of 2022.
Provision for Credit Losses
Our provision for credit losses decreased by 2.1% to US$143.5 million in the third quarter of 2023 from US$146.5 million in the third quarter of 2022.
Research and Development Expenses
Our research and development expenses decreased by 33.4% to US$280.5 million in the third quarter of 2023 from US$421.0 million in the third quarter of 2022.
Non-operating Income or Losses, Net
Non-operating income or losses mainly consist of interest income, interest expense, investment gain (loss) and foreign exchange gain (loss). We recorded a net non-operating income of US$45.9 million in the third quarter of 2023, as compared to a net non-operating loss of US$9.2 million in the third quarter of 2022. The year-on-year improvement was mainly due to higher interest income in the third quarter of 2023.
Income Tax Expense
We had a net income tax expense of US$61.7 million and US$65.3 million in the third quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively.
Net Loss
As a result of the foregoing, we had net losses of US$144.0 million and US$569.3 million in the third quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively.
Basic and Diluted Loss Per Share Attributable to Sea Limited's Ordinary Shareholders
Basic and diluted loss per share attributable to Sea Limited's ordinary shareholders was US$0.26 in the third quarter of 2023, as compared to US$1.01 in the third quarter of 2022.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures to help evaluate our operating performance:
- "Adjusted EBITDA" for our digital entertainment segment represents operating income (loss) plus (a) depreciation and amortization expenses, and (b) the net effect of changes in deferred revenue and its related cost for our digital entertainment segment. We believe that the segment adjusted EBITDA helps to identify underlying trends in our operating results, enhancing their understanding of the past performance and future prospects.
- "Adjusted EBITDA" for our e-commerce segment, digital financial services segment and other services segment represents operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization expenses. We believe that the segment adjusted EBITDA helps to identify underlying trends in our operating results, enhancing their understanding of the past performance and future prospects.
- "Total adjusted EBITDA" represents the sum of adjusted EBITDA of all our segments combined, plus unallocated expenses. We believe that the total adjusted EBITDA helps to identify underlying trends in our operating results, enhancing their understanding of the past performance and future prospects.
These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. None of the above financial measures should be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to revenue, net loss/income, or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of our operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to Sea's data. We compensate for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to their nearest U.S. GAAP financial measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance. We encourage you to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on any single financial measure.
The tables below present selected financial information of our reporting segments, the non-GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to GAAP financial measures, and the related reconciliations between the financial measures. Amounts are expressed in thousands of US dollars ("$") except for number of shares & per share data.
For the Three Months ended September 30, 2023
Digital
E-
Digital
Other
Unallocated
Consolidated
$
$
$
$
$
$
Operating income (loss)
345,760
(428,183
)
150,470
(11,704
)
(184,083
)
(127,740
)
Net effect of changes in deferred
(119,058
)
-
-
-
-
(119,058
)
Depreciation and Amortization
7,296
81,688
15,261
2,933
-
107,178
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
-
174,904
174,904
Adjusted EBITDA
233,998
(346,495
)
165,731
(8,771
)
(9,179
)
35,284
For the Three Months ended September 30, 2022
Digital
E-
Digital
Other
Unallocated
Consolidated
$
$
$
$
$
$
Operating income (loss)
456,952
(586,148
)
(82,462
)
(80,711
)
(203,275
)
(495,644
)
Net effect of changes in deferred
(177,874
)
-
-
-
-
(177,874
)
Depreciation and Amortization
10,801
90,413
14,716
4,181
-
120,111
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
-
195,755
195,755
Adjusted EBITDA
289,879
(495,735
)
(67,746
)
(76,530
)
(7,520
)
(357,652
)
(1)
A combination of multiple business activities that does not meet the quantitative thresholds to qualify as reportable segments are grouped together as "Other Services".
(2)
Unallocated expenses are mainly related to share-based compensation, and general and corporate administrative costs such as professional fees and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to segments. These expenses are excluded from segment results as they are not reviewed by the CODM as part of segment performance.
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
Amounts expressed in thousands of US dollars ("$") except for number of shares & per share data
For the Nine Months
2022
2023
$
$
Revenue
Service revenue
Digital Entertainment
2,928,306
1,661,236
E-commerce and other services
5,232,040
6,999,109
Sales of goods
837,775
786,587
Total revenue
8,998,121
9,446,932
Cost of revenue
Cost of service
Digital Entertainment
(834,547
)
(511,121
)
E-commerce and other services
(3,911,891
)
(3,908,825
)
Cost of goods sold
(763,719
)
(718,126
)
Total cost of revenue
(5,510,157
)
(5,138,072
)
Gross profit
3,487,964
4,308,860
Operating income (expenses)
Other operating income
210,731
162,497
Sales and marketing expenses
(2,795,603
)
(1,811,790
)
General and administrative expenses
(1,085,291
)
(902,121
)
Provision for credit losses
(338,587
)
(473,954
)
Research and development expenses
(1,132,306
)
(884,320
)
Impairment of goodwill
(177,280
)
(117,875
)
Total operating expenses
(5,318,336
)
(4,027,563
)
Operating (loss) income
(1,830,372
)
281,297
Interest income
61,179
240,361
Interest expense
(34,587
)
(30,946
)
Investment loss, net
(84,327
)
(45,377
)
Foreign exchange gain
9,737
11,924
(Loss) Income before income tax and share of results of equity
(1,878,370
)
457,259
Income tax expense
(211,856
)
(185,786
)
Share of results of equity investees
9,616
2,824
Net (loss) income
(2,080,610
)
274,297
Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests
2,391
(13,831
)
Net (loss) income attributable to Sea Limited's ordinary shareholders
(2,078,219
)
260,466
(Loss) Earnings per share:
Basic
(3.73
)
0.46
Diluted
(3.73
)
0.44
Weighted average shares used in (loss) earnings per share computation:
Basic
557,376,415
565,630,521
Diluted
557,376,415
597,718,238
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
Amounts expressed in thousands of US dollars ("$")
As of
As of
2022
2023
$
$
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
6,029,859
3,219,873
Restricted cash
1,549,574
1,515,596
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of
268,814
190,788
Prepaid expenses and other assets
1,798,651
2,046,368
Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of
2,053,767
2,110,587
Inventories, net
109,668
116,320
Short-term investments
864,258
2,762,748
Amounts due from related parties
13,421
11,666
Total current assets
12,688,012
11,973,946
Non-current assets
Property and equipment, net
1,387,895
1,229,015
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
957,840
1,014,768
Intangible assets, net
65,019
61,455
Long-term investments
1,253,593
3,162,710
Prepaid expenses and other assets
135,616
114,172
Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $2,022
21,663
19,841
Restricted cash
17,724
26,207
Deferred tax assets
245,226
311,044
Goodwill
230,208
111,952
Total non-current assets
4,314,784
6,051,164
Total assets
17,002,796
18,025,110
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
Amounts expressed in thousands of US dollars ("$")
As of
As of
2022
2023
$
$
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
258,648
267,852
Accrued expenses and other payables
1,396,613
1,597,125
Deposits payable
1,316,395
1,397,420
Escrow payables and advances from customers
1,862,325
2,001,361
Amounts due to related parties
415
422
Borrowings
88,410
91,563
Operating lease liabilities
269,968
288,632
Convertible notes
31,237
-
Deferred revenue
1,535,083
1,192,213
Income tax payable
176,598
194,235
Total current liabilities
6,935,692
7,030,823
Non-current liabilities
Accrued expenses and other payables
87,072
80,181
Borrowings
-
96,514
Operating lease liabilities
756,818
794,652
Deferred revenue
63,566
101,057
Convertible notes
3,338,750
3,343,230
Deferred tax liabilities
9,967
502
Unrecognized tax benefits
107
107
Total non-current liabilities
4,256,280
4,416,243
Total liabilities
11,191,972
11,447,066
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
Amounts expressed in thousands of US dollars ("$")
As of
As of
2022
2023
$
$
Shareholders' equity
Class A Ordinary shares
258
261
Class B Ordinary shares
23
23
Additional paid-in capital
14,559,690
15,153,621
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(111,215
)
(213,995
)
Statutory reserves
12,490
13,119
Accumulated deficit
(8,745,541
)
(8,485,704
)
Total Sea Limited shareholders' equity
5,715,705
6,467,325
Non-controlling interests
95,119
110,719
Total shareholders' equity
5,810,824
6,578,044
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
17,002,796
18,025,110
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Amounts expressed in thousands of US dollars ("$")
For the Nine Months ended
2022
2023
$
$
Net cash (used in) generated from operating activities
(1,375,383
)
1,800,855
Net cash used in investing activities
(2,480,331
)
(4,755,908
)
Net cash generated from financing activities
913,967
182,626
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash
(252,623
)
(76,281
)
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(3,194,370
)
(2,848,708
)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the
10,838,140
7,610,384
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period
7,643,770
4,761,676
(1)
As of December 31, 2022, cash and cash equivalents of US$13,227 was included in assets held for sale within prepaid expenses and other assets.
Net cash used in investing activities amounted to US$4,756 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. This was primarily attributable to net placement of US$3,979 million in securities purchased under agreements to resell, time deposits and liquid investment products, for better cash yield management, increase in loans receivable of US$548 million and purchase of property and equipment of US$177 million to support the existing operations.
UNAUDITED SEGMENT INFORMATION
The Company has three reportable segments, namely digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. The Chief Operating Decision Maker ("CODM") reviews the performance of each segment based on revenue and certain key operating metrics of the operations and uses these results for the purposes of allocating resources to and evaluating the financial performance of each segment. Amounts are expressed in thousands of US dollars ("$").
For the Three Months ended September 30, 2023
Digital
E-
Digital
Other
Unallocated
Consolidated
$
$
$
$
$
$
Revenue
592,153
2,231,954
446,249
39,812
-
3,310,168
Operating income (loss)
345,760
(428,183
)
150,470
(11,704
)
(184,083
)
(127,740
)
Non-operating income, net
45,875
Income tax expense
(61,676
)
Share of results of equity investees
(437
)
Net loss
(143,978
)
For the Three Months ended September 30, 2022
Digital
E-
Digital
Other
Unallocated
Consolidated
$
$
$
$
$
$
Revenue
892,879
1,920,126
326,853
16,093
-
3,155,951
Operating income (loss)
456,952
(586,148
)
(82,462
)
(80,711
)
(203,275
)
(495,644
)
Non-operating loss, net
(9,173
)
Income tax expense
(65,279
)
Share of results of equity investees
821
Net loss
(569,275
)
(1)
A combination of multiple business activities that does not meet the quantitative thresholds to qualify as reportable segments are grouped together as "Other Services".
(2)
Unallocated expenses are mainly related to share-based compensation, and general and corporate administrative costs such as professional fees and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to segments. These expenses are excluded from segment results as they are not reviewed by the CODM as part of segment performance.
