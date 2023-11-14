LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Silence Therapeutics plc, Nasdaq: SLN ("Silence" or "the Company"), an experienced and innovative biotechnology company committed to transforming people's lives by silencing diseases through precision engineered medicines, today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 and reviewed recent business highlights.

"This has been a year of strong execution across Silence," said Craig Tooman, President and CEO at Silence. "We continue to see great results emerge from our mRNAi GOLD platform, including the very rapid enrollment of our zerlasiran phase 2 trial for high Lp(a) in just four months, the initiation and good progression of our PV trial, and the important milestones achieved in our AstraZeneca and Hansoh research collaborations. We remain well positioned with important additional data milestones in the short term."

Third Quarter 2023 and Recent Business Highlights

mRNAi GOLD Proprietary Program Updates

Zerlasiran (cardiovascular disease)

Announced positive topline data in the multiple dose portion of the APOLLO phase 1 study in subjects with high lipoprotein(a) ("Lp(a)") and stable atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease ("ASCVD"). Data highlights included: Showed significant and durable reductions in Lp(a) of up to 99% Lp(a) levels remained around 90% lower than baseline at study endpoint Well tolerated; no clinically important safety concerns were identified

Continued to advance the fully enrolled ALPACAR-360 phase 2 study in subjects with high Lp(a) at high risk of ASCVD events.

SLN124 (hematological disorders)

Advanced enrollment into the phase 1 portion of the SANRECO phase 1/2 study in polycythemia vera ("PV") patients and provided guidance for data in mid-2024.

Completed the multiple dose portion of the GEMINI II phase 1 study in non-transfusion dependent thalassemia patients. SLN124 was well tolerated at all doses with no safety issues identified. While proof of mechanism has been established in healthy volunteers, the effects on indicators of iron metabolism were variable in this study population of heterogeneous thalassemia subjects. Silence is prioritizing R&D efforts on the ongoing PV program and does not have plans to advance development in thalassemia at this time.

Anticipated Milestones

Zerlasiran phase 2 topline 36-week data in the first quarter of 2024 and topline 48-week data in the second quarter of 2024.

SLN124 data from the phase 1 portion of the SANRECO PV study expected in mid-2024.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

For the three-month period ending September 30, 2023, the net loss after tax was £8.3 million, or weighted average loss per share of 7.4 pence, compared to £7.1 million, or weighted average loss per share of 7.2 pence, for the same period in 2022. The increase in net loss was primarily related to a decrease in finance and other income as a result of fluctuations in foreign exchange rates.

For the nine-month period ending September 30, 2023, the net loss after tax was £28.9 million, or weighted average loss per share of 26.4 pence, compared to £26.7 million, or weighted average loss per share of 28.8 pence, for the same period in 2022. The increase in net loss for the nine-month period was primarily related to an increase in research and development expense as we advance our pipeline partially offset by an increase in gross profit from our collaboration agreements.

Revenue

Revenue recognized for the quarter ending September 30, 2023 was £2.8 million, compared to £3.4 million for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. For the nine-month period ending September 30, 2023, revenue recognized was £23.3 million, compared to £12.7 million for same period in 2022. The Company records revenue from collaborations based on percentage of contract completion. The increase in 2023 was primarily a result of our Mallinckrodt collaboration, in which we reacquired exclusive worldwide rights to two preclinical siRNA assets resulting in a modification of the agreement and the achievement of a $14 million in milestones from our existing collaboration agreements.

Cost of sales

The cost of sales decreased for the three months ending September 30, 2023 to £1.6 million from £2.4 million in the three-month period ending September 30, 2022. The cost of sales increased for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2023 to £9.0 million from £7.0 million for the same period in 2022. Cost of sales includes research and development expenditure that is directly related to work carried out on revenue-generating contracts. The increase for the nine-month period was largely due to the further advancement of collaboration programs.

Research and Development

During the three-month period ending September 30, 2023, research and development expenditures were £8.9 million compared to £8.8 million for the same three-month period in 2022. Research and development expenditures increased for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2023 to £34.1 million from £27.2 million for the same period in 2022. This was largely due to an increase in contracted research and development expenses as we continue to advance the SLN124 and SLN360 studies.

General and Administrative

General and administrative expenses decreased by £0.9 million to £5.0 million for the three-month period ending September 30, 2023 from £5.8 million for the corresponding period in 2022. For the nine-month period ending September 30, 2023, general and administrative expenses increased to £16.5 million compared to £16.1 million for the same period in 2022. This increase was predominantly related to the increase in equity-based compensation.

Liquidity, cash and cash equivalents

As of September 30, 2023, the Company had £58.8 million of cash and cash equivalents and U.S. Treasury Bills, or approximately $71.7 million. During the three months ended September 30, 2023, we raised net proceeds of approximately $15.2 million. We believe that our current cash, cash equivalents and U.S. Treasury Bills will extend the ability to fund operations into the first quarter of 2025.

Condensed consolidated income statement (unaudited)

Three months

ended Three months

ended Nine months

ended Nine months

ended September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 £000s (except per share information) £000s £000s £000s £000s Revenue 2,798 3,371 23,276 12,736 Cost of sales (1,607 ) (2,394 ) (8,972 ) (7,021 ) Gross profit 1,191 977 14,304 5,715 Research and development costs (8,934 ) (8,771 ) (34,088 ) (27,206 ) General and administrative expenses (4,956 ) (5,827 ) (16,521 ) (16,141 ) Operating loss (12,699 ) (13,621 ) (36,305 ) (37,632 ) Finance and other expenses (8 ) (34 ) (97 ) (34 ) Finance and other income 2,046 4,329 1,058 5,348 Loss for the period before taxation (10,661 ) (9,326 ) (35,344 ) (32,318 ) Taxation 2,411 2,223 6,489 5,592 Loss for the period after taxation (8,250 ) (7,103 ) (28,855 ) (26,726 ) Loss per ordinary share (basic and diluted) (7.4) pence (7.2) pence (26.4) pence (28.8) pence

Condensed consolidated balance sheet (unaudited)

September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 £000s £000s Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 1,927 2,201 Goodwill 7,835 8,009 Other intangible assets 293 320 Financial assets at amortized cost 284 284 10,339 10,814 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 58,812 54,816 Financial assets at amortized cost - 16,328 R&D tax credit receivable 17,006 14,882 Other current assets 11,323 9,745 Trade receivables 462 915 87,603 96,686 Non-current liabilities Contract liabilities (59,813 ) (63,485 ) Lease liability (114 ) - (59,927 ) (63,485 ) Current liabilities Contract liabilities (5,871 ) (8,864 ) Trade and other payables (11,945 ) (12,633 ) Lease liability (201 ) (446 ) (18,017 ) (21,943 ) Net assets 19,998 22,072 Capital and reserves attributable to the owners of the parent Share capital 5,800 5,390 Capital reserves 302,848 277,860 Translation reserve 1,955 2,085 Accumulated losses (290,605 ) (263,263 ) Total shareholders' equity 19,998 22,072

