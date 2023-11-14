WalkMe Inc.: WalkMe Ltd. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Achieved a record Non-GAAP operating income ahead of plan of $1.6M compared to a loss of ($12.5M) last year and GAAP operating loss of ($11.6M) compared to ($26.4M) last year.

Non-GAAP Net income Per Share of $0.04 and GAAP Net Loss Per Share of ($0.10).

Continued positive Free Cash Flow of $6.2M and 9% FCF margin.



SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME), a leading provider of digital adoption solutions, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Management Commentary

"Q3 was a milestone quarter as WalkMe achieved our goal of reaching profitability ahead of schedule. We believe our investments in our strategic growth drivers are paying off in the public sector and our partner ecosystem as we continue to deliver big value to our global customer base. With AI transformation on the rise, Digital Adoption is now more essential than ever. WalkMe is well positioned to help organizations drive productivity and manage change," said Dan Adika, CEO of WalkMe.

"We are very pleased with the financial achievements, reaching non-GAAP profitability for the first time, reaching cash flow positive two quarters in a row and driving operational improvement despite lingering macro headwinds," said Hagit Ynon, CFO of WalkMe. "WalkMe continues to improve our underlying business, enhancing our business model, and we expect to end 2023 with positive free cash flow for the full year and improving profitability."

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

Revenue: Total revenue was $67.0 million, an increase of 6% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was $62.3 million, an increase of 10% year-over-year.

Total revenue was $67.0 million, an increase of 6% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was $62.3 million, an increase of 10% year-over-year. Gross Margin : GAAP Gross margin was 85% compared to 79% in the third quarter of 2022 and Non-GAAP Gross margin was 85% compared to 80% in the third quarter of 2022.

: GAAP Gross margin was 85% compared to 79% in the third quarter of 2022 and Non-GAAP Gross margin was 85% compared to 80% in the third quarter of 2022. GAAP Operating Loss : was $11.6 million, or 17% of total revenue, compared to $26.4 million, or 42% in the third quarter of 2022.

: was $11.6 million, or 17% of total revenue, compared to $26.4 million, or 42% in the third quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP Operating Income: was $1.6 million or 2% of total revenue, compared to a loss of ($12.5) million, or (20%) in the third quarter of 2022.

was $1.6 million or 2% of total revenue, compared to a loss of ($12.5) million, or (20%) in the third quarter of 2022. Earnings Per Share: Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share of $0.04 and GAAP Net Loss Per Share of ($0.10) compared to a loss of ($0.14) and ($0.27) in the third quarter of 2022 respectively.

Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share of $0.04 and GAAP Net Loss Per Share of ($0.10) compared to a loss of ($0.14) and ($0.27) in the third quarter of 2022 respectively. Operating Cash Flow : Net cash provided by operating activity was $7.4 million, or 11% of total revenue, compared to ($9.7) million used in operating activity or (15%) in the third quarter of 2022.

: Net cash provided by operating activity was $7.4 million, or 11% of total revenue, compared to ($9.7) million used in operating activity or (15%) in the third quarter of 2022. Free Cash Flow : was a positive $6.2 million or 9% of total revenue, compared to negative ($11.2) million, or (18%) in the third quarter of 2022.

: was a positive $6.2 million or 9% of total revenue, compared to negative ($11.2) million, or (18%) in the third quarter of 2022. Cash, Cash Equivalents, Short-term Deposits and Long-Term Marketable Securities: were $311.5 million as of September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter and Recent Business Highlights:

Added 11 net new Enterprise-Wide DAP customers during the third quarter for a total of 194 DAP customers as of September 30, 2023, representing DAP customer count growth of 25% year-over-year.

Customers with over $1 million in ARR grew 11% year-over-year to 39. Customers with over $100,000 in ARR grew 5% year-over-year to 539 customers as of the quarter end.

WalkMe Discovery and Data AI solutions showed continued momentum with the number of employees covered growing 85% quarter over quarter.

Launched Propel, a program that provides partners the foundation to unlock enterprise-scale revenue streams by enhancing enablement and speeding go to market.

Hosted Realize, the premier Digital Adoption Customer and Partner event with presentations from Nestlé, Cisco, Gap Inc., ServiceNow, and Deloitte Consulting LLP, among others.

Launched its first ever ESG Report highlighting WalkMe's commitment to the environment, a diverse and inclusive workforce, and governance best practices.

Financial Outlook:

For the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company currently expects:

Revenue of $67 to $68 million, representing a growth rate of 3% to 5% year-over-year

Non-GAAP Operating income of $1.3 to $2.3 million

For the full year 2023, the Company currently expects:

Revenue of $266.1 to $267.1 million, representing a growth rate of 9% year-over-year

Non-GAAP Operating Loss of $8.3 to $7.3 million





The section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators" below contains a description of the non-GAAP financial measures and Key Performance Indicators discussed in this press release and reconciliations between historical GAAP and non-GAAP information are contained in the tables below. The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) to Operating Income (Loss), its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort, because items that impact this GAAP financial measure are not within the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. These items may include, but are not limited to, predicting forward-looking share-based compensation. Such information may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on the Company's future financial results.

Throughout this press release, we provide a number of key performance indicators used by our management and often used by competitors in our industry. These and other key performance indicators are discussed in more detail in the section entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators" in this press release.

Supplemental Financial and Other Information:

We intend to announce material information to the public through the WalkMe Investor Relations website at ir.walkme.com, SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, and public webcasts. We use these channels to communicate with our investors, customers, and the public about our company, our offerings, and other issues. As such, we encourage investors, the media, and others to follow the channels listed above, and to review the information disclosed through such channels.

Any updates to the list of disclosure channels through which we will announce information will be posted on the investor relations page of our website.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators:

In addition to our financial results reported in accordance with GAAP, this press release and the accompanying tables and related presentation materials may contain one or more of the following non-GAAP financial measures: Non-GAAP Gross Profit, Non-GAAP Gross Margin, Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss), Non-GAAP Operating Margin, Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) attributable to WalkMe Ltd., Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) per share attributable to WalkMe Ltd. and Free Cash Flow, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that these measures provide useful information about operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key measures used by management in its financial and operational decision making. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and may differ from similarly titled measures presented by other companies. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin. We define Non-GAAP Gross Profit as gross profit excluding share-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangibles and restructuring expenses. We exclude these items because they occur for reasons that may be unrelated to our core operating performance during the period, and because we believe that such items may obscure underlying business trends and make comparisons of long-term performance difficult. We use Non-GAAP Gross Profit with traditional GAAP measures to evaluate our financial performance. Non-GAAP Gross Margin is calculated as a percentage of revenues.

Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) and Non-GAAP Operating Margin. We define Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) as net income (loss) from operations excluding share-based compensation, amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets and restructuring expenses. We exclude these items because they occur for reasons that may be unrelated to our core operating performance during the period, and because we believe that such items may obscure underlying business trends and make comparisons of long-term performance difficult. We use Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) with traditional GAAP measures to evaluate our financial performance. Non-GAAP Operating Margin is calculated as a percentage of revenues.

Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) attributable to WalkMe Ltd. We define Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) attributable to WalkMe Ltd. as Net Income (Loss) attributable to WalkMe Ltd. excluding share-based compensation, amortization and impairment of acquired intangibles, restructuring expenses and adjustment attributable to non-controlling interest. We exclude these items because they occur for reasons that may be unrelated to our core operating performance during the period, and because we believe that such items may obscure underlying business trends and make comparisons of long-term performance difficult. We use Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) attributable to WalkMe Ltd. with traditional GAAP measures to evaluate our financial performance. Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) per Share attributable to WalkMe Ltd. is calculated based on the periodic weighted average of ordinary shares basic and diluted.

Free Cash Flow. We define Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, less cash used for purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software development costs. We believe that Free Cash Flow is a useful indicator of liquidity that provides information to management and investors, even if negative, about the amount of cash used in our business. Our Free Cash Flow may vary from period to period and be impacted as we continue to invest for growth in our business.

ARR. We define ARR as the annualized value of customer subscription contracts as of the measurement date, assuming any contract that expires during the next 12 months is renewed on its existing terms (including contracts for which we are negotiating a renewal). Our calculation of ARR is not adjusted for the impact of any known or projected future events (such as customer cancellations, upgrades or downgrades, or price increases or decreases) that may cause any such contract not to be renewed on its existing terms. In addition, the amount of actual revenue that we recognize over any 12-month period is likely to differ from ARR at the beginning of that period, sometimes significantly. This may occur due to new bookings, cancellations, upgrades, downgrades or other changes in pending renewals, as well as the effects of professional services revenue and acquisitions or divestitures. As a result, ARR should be viewed independently of, and not as a substitute for or forecast of, revenue and deferred revenue. Our calculation of ARR may differ from similarly titled metrics presented by other companies.

Enterprise-Wide DAP Customers: We define Enterprise-Wide DAP Customers as those who have purchased enterprise-wide subscriptions or who have department-wide usage of our Digital Adoption Platform across four or more applications. We believe these customers are an indication of the success of our customer acquisition and expansion strategy and demonstrate the strategic demand for our Digital Adoption Platform, the growth of our business and our potential future business opportunities.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the reconciliation tables provided in this press release. The accompanying reconciliation tables have more details on the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures and the related reconciliations between these financial measures.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding the ongoing impact of the conflict in Israel on our business and financial performance; the Company's future financial results, including revenue and non-GAAP operating loss guidance, and expectations regarding the Company's operations and future profitability; the capabilities of and demand for the Company's services; the growth and evolution of the digital adoption platform industry; the Company's future financial strategy and competitive market position within the industry are all forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "potential," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "could," "would," "project," "plan," "target," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, without limitation, the following: our ability to manage our growth effectively, sustain our historical growth rate in the future or achieve or maintain profitability; the impact of adverse macro-economic changes on our business, financial condition and results of operations; the growth and expansion of the markets for our offerings and our ability to adapt and respond effectively to evolving market conditions; our estimates of, and future expectations regarding, our market opportunity; our ability to keep pace with technological and competitive developments and develop or otherwise introduce new products and solutions and enhancements to our existing offerings; our ability to maintain the interoperability of our offerings across devices, operating systems and third-party applications and to maintain and expand our relationships with third-party technology partners; the effects of increased competition in our target markets and our ability to compete effectively; our ability to attract and retain new customers and to expand within our existing customer base; the success of our sales and marketing operations, including our ability to realize efficiencies and reduce customer acquisition costs; risks related to the war in Israel and the related challenges to the political, economic and security conditions in Israel and its impact on our business, financial performance and our actions designed to mitigate such impact; our ability to meet the service-level commitments under our customer agreements and the effects on our business if we are unable to do so; our relationships with, and dependence on, various third-party service providers; our ability to maintain and enhance awareness of our brand; our ability to offer high quality customer support; our ability to effectively develop and expand our marketing and sales capabilities; our ability to maintain the sales prices of our offerings and the effects of pricing fluctuations; the sustainability of, and fluctuations in, our gross margin; risks related to our international operations and our ability to expand our international business operations; the effects of currency exchange rate fluctuations on our results of operations, including recent declines in the value of the Israeli shekel following Hamas' attacks against Israel; challenges and risks related to our sales to government entities; our ability to consummate acquisitions at our historical rate and at acceptable prices, to enter into other strategic transactions and relationships, and to manage the risks related to these transactions and arrangements; our ability to protect our proprietary technology, or to obtain, maintain, protect and enforce sufficiently broad intellectual property rights therein; our ability to maintain the security and availability of our platform, products and solutions; our ability to comply with current and future legislation and governmental regulations to which we are subject or may become subject in the future; changes in applicable tax law, the stability of effective tax rates and adverse outcomes resulting from examination of our income or other tax returns; the effects of unfavorable conditions in our industry or the global economy or reductions in information technology spending; factors that may affect the future trading prices of our ordinary shares; and other risk factors set forth in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 14, 2023, and other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

About WalkMe

WalkMe's cloud-based Digital Adoption Platform enables organizations to measure, drive and act to ultimately accelerate their digital transformations and better realize the value of their software investments. Our platform leverages proprietary technology to provide visibility to an organization's Chief Information Officer and business leaders, while improving user experience, productivity and efficiency for employees and customers. Alongside walkthroughs and third-party integration capabilities, our platform can be customized to fit an organization's needs.

WalkMe Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share data; unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues Subscription $ 62,340 $ 56,681 $ 184,364 $ 162,270 Professional services 4,675 6,672 14,701 17,873 Total revenues 67,015 63,353 199,065 180,143 Cost of revenues Subscription(1)(2)(3) 6,110 6,481 18,957 20,052 Professional services(1)(3) 4,231 7,096 15,431 21,383 Total cost of revenues 10,341 13,577 34,388 41,435 Gross profit 56,674 49,776 164,677 138,708 Operating expenses Research and development(1)(3) 13,259 13,909 41,743 45,504 Sales and marketing(1)(3) 39,118 45,801 123,035 130,993 General and administrative(1)(2)(3) 15,865 16,483 53,086 49,501 Total operating expenses 68,242 76,193 217,864 225,998 Operating loss (11,568) (26,417) (53,187) (87,290) Financial income, net 3,609 1,241 10,098 2,368 Loss before income taxes (7,959) (25,176) (43,089) (84,922) Income taxes (1,420) (942) (3,917) (2,100) Net loss (9,379) (26,118) (47,006) (87,022) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (50) (18) (197) (367) Adjustment attributable to non-controlling interest (567) (3,010) 1,680 (12,642) Net loss attributable to WalkMe Ltd. $ (8,762) $ (23,090) $ (48,489) $ (74,013) Net loss per share attributable to WalkMe Ltd. basic and diluted $ (0.10) $ (0.27) $ (0.55) $ (0.87) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted 89,374,207 85,508,974 88,429,867 84,739,275 (1) Includes share-based compensation expense as follows: Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cost of subscription revenues $ 183 $ 293 $ 782 $ 832 Cost of professional services 306 782 1,279 2,054 Research and development 3,030 1,756 7,948 5,396 Sales and marketing 4,578 5,478 13,133 13,935 General and administrative 4,992 5,505 18,817 15,891 Total share-based compensation expense $ 13,089 $ 13,814 $ 41,959 $ 38,108 (2) Includes amortization and impairment of acquired intangibles as follows: Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cost of revenues $ 68 $ 68 $ 204 $ 420 General and administrative - - - 979 Total amortization and impairment $ 68 $ 68 $ 204 $ 1,399 (3) Includes restructuring expense as follows: Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cost of subscription revenues $ - $ - $ 40 $ - Cost of professional services - - 223 - Research and development - - 86 - Sales and marketing - - 964 - General and administrative - - 160 - Total restructuring expense $ - $ - $ 1,473 $ -







WalkMe Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands; unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 192,500 $ 94,105 Short-term deposits 31,496 125,231 Short-term marketable securities 33,796 42,187 Trade receivables, net 38,242 45,024 Deferred contract acquisition costs 26,518 26,287 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,553 6,243 Total current assets 331,105 339,077 Non-current assets: Long-term marketable securities 53,747 43,334 Deferred contract acquisition costs 31,764 40,110 Other assets 486 584 Property and equipment, net 12,503 13,268 Operating lease right-of-use assets 13,180 7,003 Goodwill and Intangible assets, net 1,628 1,830 Total non-current assets 113,308 106,129 Total assets $ 444,413 $ 445,206 Liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest and shareholders' equity Current liabilities: Trade payables $ 3,888 $ 5,957 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 42,235 53,414 Deferred revenues 112,722 108,097 Total current liabilities 158,845 167,468 Long-term liabilities: Deferred revenues 1,448 1,613 Other long-term liabilities 12,916 10,038 Operating lease liabilities 8,340 3,833 Total long-term liabilities 22,704 15,484 Total liabilities 181,549 182,952 Redeemable non-controlling interest 9,517 8,080 Shareholders' equity: Share capital and additional paid-in capital 735,733 688,636 Other comprehensive loss (2,932) (1,817) Accumulated deficit (479,454) (432,645) Total shareholders' equity 253,347 254,174 Total Liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest and shareholders' equity $ 444,413 $ 445,206







WalkMe Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (in thousands; unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (9,379) $ (26,118) $ (47,006) $ (87,022) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Share-based compensation 13,089 13,814 41,959 38,108 Depreciation, amortization and impairment 1,760 2,690 4,583 6,663 Operating lease right-of-use assets and liabilities, net (577) (392) (1,477) (392) Finance income 556 (498) 553 (532) Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on marketable securities, net (498) - (1,508) - Decrease in trade receivables, net 5,650 5,778 6,782 2,584 Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses and other current and non-current assets 371 (568) (1,803) (709) Decrease (increase) in deferred contract acquisition costs 2,406 (630) 8,115 (3,805) Increase (decrease) in trade payables 274 277 (2,069) (1,787) Decrease in accrued expenses and other current liabilities (2,415) (3,046) (10,204) (11,000) Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues (3,894) (1,925) 5,273 17,873 Increase in other long-term liabilities 79 921 2,926 2,010 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 7,422 (9,697) 6,124 (38,009) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (182) (635) (511) (2,673) Investment in short-term deposits - (97,000) - (140,500) Proceeds from short-term deposits 20,000 35,000 93,500 92,257 Investment in marketable securities (19,521) - (43,330) - Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities 14,881 - 41,464 - Proceeds from restricted deposits - - - 295 Capitalization of software development costs (1,005) (879) (2,483) (3,064) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 14,173 (63,514) 88,640 (53,685) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of options 475 787 1,496 2,585 Proceeds from employees share purchase plan 841 1,489 3,142 8,223 Net cash provided by financing activities 1,316 2,276 4,638 10,808 Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (364) (319) (1,330) (1,145) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 22,547 (71,254) 98,072 (82,031) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - Beginning of period 169,953 266,474 94,428 277,251 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - End of period $ 192,500 $ 195,220 $ 192,500 $ 195,220







WalkMe Ltd. Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (in thousands, except share and per share data; unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin GAAP gross profit $ 56,674 $ 49,776 $ 164,677 $ 138,708 Plus: Share-based compensation expense 489 1,075 2,061 2,886 Plus: Amortization of acquired intangibles 68 68 204 420 Plus: Restructuring expense - - 263 - Non-GAAP gross profit $ 57,231 $ 50,919 $ 167,205 $ 142,014 GAAP gross margin 85% 79% 83% 77% Non-GAAP gross margin 85% 80% 84% 79% Reconciliation of operating expenses GAAP research and development $ 13,259 $ 13,909 $ 41,743 $ 45,504 Less: Share-based compensation expenses (3,030) (1,756) (7,948) (5,396) Less: Restructuring expense - - (86) - Non-GAAP research and development $ 10,229 $ 12,153 $ 33,709 $ 40,108 GAAP sales and marketing $ 39,118 $ 45,801 $ 123,035 $ 130,993 Less: Share-based compensation expenses (4,578) (5,478) (13,133) (13,935) Less: Restructuring expense - - (964) - Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 34,540 $ 40,323 $ 108,938 $ 117,058 GAAP general and administrative $ 15,865 $ 16,483 $ 53,086 $ 49,501 Less: Share-based compensation expenses (4,992) (5,505) (18,817) (15,891) Less: impairment of acquired intangibles - - - (979) Less: Restructuring expense - - (160) - Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 10,873 $ 10,978 $ 34,109 $ 32,631 Reconciliation of operating loss and operating margin GAAP operating loss $ (11,568) $ (26,417) $ (53,187) $ (87,290) Plus: Share-based compensation expense 13,089 13,814 41,959 38,108 Plus: Amortization and impairment of acquired intangibles 68 68 204 1,399 Plus: Restructuring expense - - 1,473 - Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 1,589 $ (12,535) $ (9,551) $ (47,783) GAAP operating margin (17)% (42)% (27)% (48)% Non-GAAP operating margin 2% (20)% (5)% (27)% Reconciliation of net loss GAAP net loss attributable to WalkMe Ltd. $ (8,762) $ (23,090) $ (48,489) $ (74,013) Plus: Share-based compensation expense 13,089 13,814 41,959 38,108 Plus: Amortization and impairment of acquired intangibles 68 68 204 1,399 Plus: Restructuring expense - - 1,473 - Plus: Adjustment attributable to non-controlling interest (567) (3,010) 1,680 (12,642) Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to WalkMe Ltd. $ 3,828 $ (12,218) $ (3,173) $ (47,148) Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share attributable to WalkMe Ltd. Basic $ 0.04 $ (0.14) $ (0.04) $ (0.56) Diluted $ 0.04 $ (0.14) $ (0.04) $ (0.56) Shares used in non-GAAP per share calculations: Non-GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share Basic 89,374,207 85,508,974 88,429,867 84,739,275 Diluted 92,730,007 85,508,974 88,429,867 84,739,275





