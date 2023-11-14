

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Palatin Technologies Inc. (PTN) announced Loss for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled -$5.89 million, or -$0.48 per share. This compares with -$8.26 million, or -$0.86 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 142.5% to $2.11 million from $0.87 million last year.



Palatin Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): -$5.89 Mln. vs. -$8.26 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.48 vs. -$0.86 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.41 -Revenue (Q1): $2.11 Mln vs. $0.87 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken