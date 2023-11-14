Shockoe Joins Speaker Lineup at Formula One Las Vegas Event

Leaders From the Company Will Share Their Expertise and Insights on the Power of Digital Innovation During the Event

RICHMOND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2023 / Award-winning mobile app developer Shockoe announced today that its leadership team will serve as speakers at the Brand Innovators Marketing Innovation Summit during F1 Las Vegas. The event brings together industry leaders from across sports, entertainment, technology, and marketing to explore the trends and strategies driving engagement and innovation. As speakers for the summit, Shockoe's CEO Alex Otanez and CRO Mike Dayton will lead insightful conversations on the intersection of innovation, sports, and culture.

Shockoe Presents at Marketing Innovation Summit at F1 Vegas





"Through our work with internationally recognized sports and entertainment brands, I know firsthand the opportunities that exist to seize a cultural moment and make an impact with your audience," said Alex Otanez, CEO at Shockoe. "I'm looking forward to connecting with other leaders in the space on their experience, and the role digital innovations play in our culture."

On Thursday, Nov. 16, Shockoe's CEO will join a panel of experts to discuss the tactics and approaches to shaping and embracing today's culture. Shockoe's Alex Otanez will be joined by Hugo Coreas, Vice President, Brand Marketing and Fan Engagement, UFC; Paul Shortley, Chief Revenue Officer, Relo Metrics; and Simon Yoxall, Managing Director, Iris. Later in the day, Shockoe's Mike Dayton will moderate a fireside chat with Fernando Machado, Chief Marketing Officer of NotCo, where the two will discuss the sports, entertainment, and marketing landscape.

Following the conference, the Shockoe team looks forward to building on the insights of other industry leaders to continue to create industry-leading digital solutions. To schedule a meeting with Shockoe during the conference and learn more about its award-winning work creating measurable impactful digital solutions, visit https://shockoe.com/.

Contact Information

Ashley Hyman

Marketing Director

ashley.hyman@shockoe.com

877.696.7001

SOURCE: Shockoe

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/802961/shockoe-joins-speaker-lineup-at-formula-one-las-vegas-event