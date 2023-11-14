Announcement follows heightened demand for SkyHive's solutions from Europe's largest companies, governments, community organizations, and cross-sector businesses

SkyHive®, a generative artificial intelligence software company that rapidly reskills companies and communities worldwide, today announced it is expanding its European business operations to accommodate accelerating demand among European customers for SkyHive's reskilling technology.

"2023 was a year of significant growth for SkyHive, particularly in Europe where we saw growth triple year over year," said Sean Hinton, Founder and CEO of SkyHive. "More enterprises, governments, and educational institutions throughout the region are recognizing the vital role artificial intelligence can play in supporting their transition from jobs-based to skills-based organizations."

SkyHive has supported enterprises in Europe for several years. More than 30 percent of the company's customer base is now headquartered on the continent, including European governments, community organizations, and businesses across the energy, media, manufacturing, and banking sectors. Notably, SkyHive works with Deutsche Bank, an investor in SkyHive, and is actively transitioning the European fishing and aquaculture sector with financial backing from the European Institute of Innovation and Technology, a body of the European Union.

The expansion formally begins in December 2023, adding to SkyHive's existing locations in the United States (Palo Alto, CA) and Canada (Vancouver).

About SkyHive

SkyHive is a Certified B Corporation and generative artificial intelligence software company that rapidly reskills companies and communities worldwide. SkyHive is recognized as a top AI innovator by Forbes, and a World Economic Forum Global Innovator

Gartner named SkyHive a "Cool Vendor" in HCM and in its 2023 "Hype Cycle" reports for HR Technology, Talent Acquisition Technology, and Workforce Transformation.

Leading enterprises and innovative government organizations use SkyHive's cloud-based applications, Human Capital Operating System, and SkyHive's Quantum Labor Analysis® to power the future of work at its most granular level: skills. In addition, SkyHive has been recognized by the World Economic Forum, GPAI, RAII, and others for leading efforts in ethical AI and its positive impact on labor economies worldwide. For more information, visit www.skyhive.ai.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231114786967/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Aidan O'Connor, Prosek Partners

aoconnor@prosek.com