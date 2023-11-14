Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2023) - InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a leader in the pharmaceutical research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of rare cannabinoids and cannabinoid analogs, today reports financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2024 which ended September 30, 2023.

The Company's full financial statements and related MD&A for the first quarter ended September 30, 2023, are available at www.inmedpharma.com, www.sedar.com and at www.sec.gov.

Eric A. Adams, InMed Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased with the continued advancements across our pharmaceutical programs and commercial operations. We are particularly excited with the recent candidate selection and official launch of our INM-901 preclinical program targeting the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, representing a unique and innovative treatment approach compared to current options available to patients. Our commercial subsidiary, BayMedica, continues to make steady progress as a B2B supplier of rare cannabinoids to the Health and Wellness sector as our trailing 12-month sales trend continues to show steady growth."

Adams continued, "Furthermore, the successful completion of a recent financing further strengthens our balance sheet and provides additional financial stability in a particularly challenging capital markets environment. These additional funds extend our cash runway into calendar 3Q 2024."

Business Update

Pharmaceutical Development Programs

Neurodegenerative Diseases Program INM-901: Demonstrates unique pharmacological effects in Alzheimer's disease

On October 24, 2023, the Company announced it has selected a lead Alzheimer's disease drug candidate, named INM-901, following positive results from several proof-of-concept studies in a validated Alzheimer's disease treatment model. InMed will be advancing INM-901, a cannabinoid analog, in its pharmaceutical drug development program. Based on early in vitro research, INM-901 showed potential to target several biological pathways associated with Alzheimer's, including neuroprotection to the brain neurons from beta-amyloid peptide-induced toxicity and targeting neuronal function improvement via extension of neurite length. In addition to these encouraging in vitro testing outcomes, INM-901 demonstrated favorable results in an in vivo preclinical Alzheimer's proof-of-concept model. When compared to the placebo treated Alzheimer's disease group in these preclinical studies, INM-901 treatment groups demonstrated a trend towards improvement in cognitive function and memory, locomotor activity, anxiety-based behavior and sound awareness.

Next stages of advanced preclinical studies are underway which will include drug distribution, metabolism (elimination of the drug from the body), pharmacokinetics (how the body interacts with the administered drug) and continuation of pharmaceutical drug development activities such as manufacturing and formulation.

Dermatology Program INM-755: Assessing potential partnership opportunities

In the calendar 2Q 2023, we announced safety and efficacy results from the Phase 2 clinical trial, called 755-201-EB (the "Phase 2 Trial"), for the treatment of symptoms related to EB. The data showed a positive indication of enhanced anti-itch activity for INM-755 cannabinol cream versus the control cream alone. Further development of the INM-755 CBN cream is expected to extend beyond its application in EB, potentially encompassing broader indications related to chronic itch with larger target populations and potential commercial opportunities. The Company continues to assess potential partnership opportunities for the advancement of INM-755.

The Company recently gave an oral presentation of an abstract describing the Phase 2 clinical study of investigational drug INM-755 CBN cream for the treatment of symptoms in patients with epidermolysis bullosa ("EB"), a rare genetic skin disease, at the 12th World Congress on Itch (WCI), held in Miami on November 5-7, 2023. A copy of the poster and other presentation materials will be made available on the Company's website.

Full data and results of the Phase 2 clinical trial will be published shortly in Itch, the official journal of the International Forum for the Study of Itch (IFSI).

BayMedica Commercial Subsidiary

BayMedica, a leading supplier of non-intoxicating rare cannabinoids to the health and wellness sector, continues to experience robust year-over-year revenue growth. BayMedica had sales of $0.90M for the three months ended September 30, 2023, representing a 181% increase over the same quarter in the previous year. While sales increased year-over-year, there was a decrease in revenue of 61% from the previous quarter. The changes in revenue can be attributed mainly to distributor order patterns and product mix, which may lead to occasional quarter-over-quarter decreases. However, we anticipate sustained growth as the market expands and brands continue to innovate by incorporating new cannabinoid ingredients in their product mix.

The Company continues to make progress lowering manufacturing costs that should improve margins over time. Additionally, the Company will continue to maintain a strategic focus on aligning production and inventory levels with sales demand and estimated forecasts.

BayMedica will have a booth at the upcoming MJBiz Conference in Las Vegas from November 28th to December 1st, 2023. Representatives of both InMed and BayMedica will be on site to meet with both distributors and end product manufactures of Health and Wellness products containing rare cannabinoids.

Financial commentary

For the three months ended September 30, 202, the Company recorded a net loss of $2.5M compared with a net loss of $3.5M for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Research and development and patents expenses were $1.3M for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared with $1.4M for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The decrease in research and development and patents expenses was due to a combination of lower research supplies expense and decreased activities related to the INM-755 Phase 2 clinical trials. We expect research and development expenses to increase in calendar year 2024 as the Company advances preclinical work in INM-901 and IND enabling studies in ocular disease.

The Company incurred general and administrative expenses of $1.3M for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $1.6M in the three months ended September 30, 2022. The decrease was primarily from a combination of changes in the InMed segment, including lower office and admin fees, accounting and legal fees, stock-based compensation expenses, regulatory fees and consulting fees.

At September 30, 2023, the Company's cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $6.7 million, which compares to $8.9 million at June 30, 2022. Subsequent to the quarter's close, on October 26, 2023, the Company closed a $5.2 million financing. The Company continues to closely monitor expenses while advancing its pharmaceutical pipeline candidates. Based on current forecasts, the Company expects its cash will be sufficient to fund its planned operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into the third quarter of calendar year 2024, depending on the level and timing of realizing BayMedica revenues from the sale of products in the Health & Wellness sector as well as the level and timing of our operating expenses.

Table 1. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM BALANCE SHEETS

Expressed in U.S. Dollars





September 30,











2023



June 30,



(unaudited)



2023





$



$

ASSETS











Current











Cash and cash equivalents

6,738,304



8,912,517

Short-term investments

42,942



44,422

Accounts receivable, net

165,850



260,399

Inventories

1,133,097



1,616,356

Prepaids and other current assets

215,015



498,033

Total current assets

8,295,208



11,331,727











Non-Current







Property, equipment and ROU assets, net

615,055



723,426

Intangible assets, net

1,905,286



1,946,279

Other assets

101,790



104,908

Total Assets

10,917,339



14,106,340











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

1,046,251



1,608,735

Current portion of lease obligations

292,998



375,713

Deferred rent

-



16,171

Total current liabilities

1,339,249



2,000,619











Non-current







Lease obligations, net of current portion

-



15,994

Total Liabilities

1,339,249



2,016,613

Commitments and Contingencies (Note 14)

















Shareholders' Equity







Common shares, no par value, unlimited authorized shares:







3,328,191 (June 30, 2023 - 3,328,191) issued and outstanding

77,620,252



77,620,252

Additional paid-in capital

35,766,306



35,741,115

Accumulated deficit

(103,937,037 )

(101,400,209 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income

128,569



128,569

Total Shareholders' Equity

9,578,090



12,089,727

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

10,917,339



14,106,340

Related Party Transactions (Note 12)







Subsequent Events (Note 13)









Table 2. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

Expressed in U.S. Dollars





For the Three Months



Ended



September 30







2023



2022





$



$

Sales

901,862



320,788

Cost of sales

787,690



235,034

Inventory write-down

92,930



576,772

Gross profit

21,242



(491,018 )









Operating Expenses







Research and development and patents

1,292,093



1,378,653

General and administrative

1,298,731



1,560,477

Amortization and depreciation

54,832



49,048

Foreign exchange loss

48,457



96,791

Total operating expenses

2,694,113



3,084,969









Other Income (Expense)







Interest and other income

136,043



72,587

Loss before income taxes

(2,536,828 )

(3,503,400 )









Tax expense

-



(6,800 ) Net loss

(2,536,828 )

(3,510,200 )









Net loss per share







Basic and diluted

(0.76 )

(4.06 ) Weighted average outstanding common shares







Basic and diluted

3,328,191



865,619



Table 3. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the Three Months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 (unaudited)

Expressed in U.S. Dollars

2023

2022

$

$

Cash provided by (used in): Operating Activities Net loss

(2,536,828 )

(3,510,200 ) Items not requiring cash:







Amortization and depreciation

54,832



49,048

Share-based compensation

25,191



116,680

Amortization of right-of-use assets

94,532



99,460

Interest income received on short-term investments

(538 )

(120 ) Unrealized foreign exchange loss

2,018



2,796

Inventory write-down

92,930



576,772

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Inventories

390,329



135,559

Prepaids and other currents assets

283,018



440,560

Other non-current assets

3,118



5,507

Accounts receivable

94,549



72,858

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(562,484 )

(159,260 ) Deferred rent

(16,171 )

-

Deferred revenue

-



15,700

Lease obligations

(98,709 )

(100,903 ) Total cash used in operating activities

(2,174,213 )

(2,255,543 )









Investing Activities







Sale of short-term investments

21,317



-

Purchase of short-term investments

(21,317 )

-

Total cash provided by investing activities

-



-











Financing Activities







Shares issued for cash

-



6,000,365

Share issuance costs

-



(571,261 ) Total cash provided by financing activities

-



5,429,104

(Decrease) increase in cash during the period

(2,174,213 )

3,173,561

Cash and cash equivalents beginning of the period

8,912,517



6,176,866

Cash and cash equivalents end of the period

6,738,304



9,350,427











SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW INFORMATION:







Cash Paid During the Year for:







Income taxes $ -

$ 6,800

Interest $ -

$ -











SUPPLEMENTARY DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:







Preferred investment options to its placement agent $ -

$ 547,441



