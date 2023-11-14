Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2023) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTCQB: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company"), a company engaged in the production, growth and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe and a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in compliance with all applicable laws, is pleased to announce that it has re-engaged the Honourable, Tony P. Clement, to serve as Senior Advisor to its Advisory Board. Mr. Clement has had a long and distinguished career in politics, law and business. In his role as Senior Advisor, Mr. Clement will continue to work closely with the others members of the Advisory Board, including the Chair, Bruce Linton and the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Todd Shapiro, to provide strategic advice concerning the Company's compliance and lobbying efforts for international expansion and hopeful future developments on Canadian expansion as well. Mr. Clement will also help with investor relations to guide the Company's current and future business development.

"We thoroughly enjoy working with The Honourable Tony Clement and we are so pleased that we have re-engaged with him, as a Senior Advisor to Red Light. Tony, while being a proud card carrying Conservative, believes that being a part of positive change for this world regarding mental health and wellness should always be a bi-partisan progressive initiative. We are proud to have him on our outstanding team," said Todd Shapiro, the Chief Executive Officer and Director of Red Light Holland.

"I feel strongly that greater access to psilocybin options under proper care and regulations can help Canadians suffering from trauma, PTSD, depression and anxiety. Canadians of all political stripes can support more mental health options, which will alleviate the need for medical assistance in dying in some cases," added Tony Clement. "Red Light Holland has come along way since I first signed on with them, including expanding quite significantly in the exotic mushroom sector via farming production and on the scientific side with CCrest Labs in my former hometown of Montreal. I'm excited to be a part of their next steps focused on growth and education."

Mr. Clement served in senior roles in Prime Minister Stephen Harper's Cabinet (2006-2015), as Health Minister, Industry Minister and President of the Treasury Board. As a business entrepreneur, he has also led information technology companies, and served on the board of directors on information technology and health care companies, having provided strategic advice both nationally and internationally. Having both national and international business experience, Mr. Clement's engagement magnifies the Company's commitment to assembling the group of skilled leaders necessary to build its business in the early stage of this emerging industry.

About Red Light Holland

Red Light Holland is an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe, and a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in compliance with all applicable laws.

