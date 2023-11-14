Redefining Professional Services Technology: Embracing the Vertical SaaS Paradigm in the Era of Professional Services Cloud

Kantata, the leading global supplier of purpose-built technology for professional services, is poised to redefine the landscape of the professional services industry with an innovative leap into the future. Today, Kantata unveils a groundbreaking vision for the emerging Professional Services Cloud category, highlighting features that reshape the expectations of professional services organizations concerning their technology.

In the opening keynote of Kantata's virtual conference, Converge, CEO Michael Speranza will shed light on the defining characteristics that distinguish Professional Services Cloud solutions like Kantata's from competitors. As new research from Kantata and S&P Global shows, more than half of professional services leaders don't strongly believe their current tools provide the insights needed to make strategic decisions. Kantata's innovative vision extends the horizons of professional services technology, diverging from the legacy Professional Services Automation (PSA) category, which has encountered difficulties in adjusting to continuously changing industry requirements.

"Vertical SaaS has revolutionized technology solutions for specific industries, while the outdated PSA category, with its narrow focus on transactional efficiency, has failed to keep up with the needs of the professional services industry," said Speranza. "Kantata is pushing beyond these limitations, laying the foundation for the future of the Professional Services Cloud. This innovative approach adapts vertically-oriented industry clouds to the specialized professional services sector, addressing longstanding technology gaps." Speranza elaborates on this vision in a blog post available on Kantata's website.

During Kantata Converge, Chief Product Officers Sarah Edwards and Jared Haleck are offering a sneak peek into compelling new features coming to Kantata products that epitomize the new direction for the Professional Services Cloud category.

One of the most anticipated features is Kantata Pulse, a project sentiment analysis tool that enables professional services organizations to send predefined micro surveys throughout their projects, targeting both clients and project team members. By gaining insights into both employee and client sentiment, professional services organizations can seamlessly merge operational and experiential data, providing a comprehensive, real-time view of project health and performance. Kantata Pulse will be available for both the Kantata OX and Kantata SX product lines, with early access available for Kantata OX next quarter.

"Kantata Pulse clearly represents the future of professional services software," said Haleck. "By moving the focus beyond just margin and utilization as a means of tracking project and business success, Kantata Pulse connects operational excellence with employee and client experience. After all, the primary goal of any services organization is to deliver remarkable client experiences and Kantata Pulse will make that goal easier to achieve on a consistent basis."

For more insights into the latest features Edwards and Haleck are showcasing in their keynotes, be sure to explore the Kantata SX and Kantata OX roundups.

