McDonald's Corporation: McDonald's Relaunches Grant Program To Benefit Chicago-Based Youth Organizations

McDonald's has served up special moments that feed and foster communities all across the world for decades. Amidst a global footprint, the community of Chicago will always hold a special place, with our roots in the community dating back to 1955. It's why now, as one of the largest employers headquartered in the Second City, we're continuing to support Chicago's neighborhood organizations.

In 2022, we introduced a Chicago Community Impact Grants Program in partnership with The Chicago Community Trust, investing in grants to neighborhood organizations advancing youth opportunities. Take a look at the impact made through McDonald's grants to-date across youth-serving organizations over the past year:

Grant partners across Chicago reached 54,087 youth ages 16-24 , with 13,464 youth participating in programming through the funding support. Youth pursued career and educational pathways while receiving counseling, mentoring and financial literacy education.

Grant partners provided 21,415 hours of coaching and mentoring, building 1,493 young people's confidence, skills, and networks.

McDonald's grants also funded organizations connecting 6,834 youth to workforce development and training in fields such as green energy, banking, healthcare, and culinary arts.

To further the impact of McDonald's grantmaking in communities, 1,430 McDonald's volunteers engaged with youth at the funded organizations through 4,995 hours of service.

In 2023, McDonald's is deepening its commitment to 18 of the organizations ensuring that these partners have the resources to build skills and capacities of youth to prepare them for career pathways.

"Expanding support for youth organizations in our city is critical - by uplifting young people, providing tools and resources they need to succeed, we're creating opportunity for the next generation of Chicago," said Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson. "And it's with the help of companies and businesses like McDonald's that we're able to make a true, and lasting impact when it comes to Chicago youth opportunity in our communities."

Addressing inequities and empowering the communities we serve is integral to building the change we want to see. The program will continue to benefit nonprofit organizations that are actively advancing safe, healthy and thriving community support systems while working to reduce barriers to employment and education opportunities for Black and Latinx youth in the South and West sides of Chicago. We have been committed to Youth Opportunity for a number of years around the world and this is one hometown example of how that comes to life.

Want to know more about the organizations McDonald's is supporting through the latest Chicago Community Impact Grants Program? Take a look below at the local nonprofits who are helping us break down barriers to employment.

A Safe Haven

Association House

Build Chicago

By the Hand

Center on Halsted

Chicago Cred

Chicago Scholars

Chicago Urban League

Chicago Youth Centers

Hope Chicago

Instituto del Progreso Latino

Junior Achievement of Chicago

La Casa Norte

Metropolitan Family Services

North Lawndale Employment Network

Project Syncere

UCAN

YMCA Chicago Metro

