Pepco Prepares Energy Grid for Winter Weather and Encourages Customers To Prepare Too

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2023 / Pepco / As winter approaches, Pepco is readying the local energy grid by performing essential work to help meet increased customer demand and keep homes and businesses warm and bright all season long.

The company is working to harden the system and increase reliability and performing maintenance and inspections ahead of potential severe winter storms. On the electric grid, this work includes inspecting nearly 850 miles of overhead power lines and 200 underground manholes, upgrading equipment, trimming trees, installing new underground equipment, and installing stronger, tree-resistant aerial cable. Pepco also continues to install smart technologies to improve system reliability, such as specialized equipment that can automatically restore service faster or isolate damage.

"Our customers count on us every day for dependable energy that can power a safe, comfortable environment for their homes and businesses," said Tamla Olivier, chief operating officer for Pepco Holdings, which includes Pepco. "Our teams are working diligently to prepare and strengthen the local energy grid, making it more resilient against harsh weather conditions, so that we can meet that need throughout the colder winter season. We also urge our customers to take proactive measures to prepare for potential winter storms and have a plan should adverse weather impact our region."

Just as Pepco prepares, the company encourages customers to also be ready for severe weather and offers the following tips:

Assemble an emergency storm kit. Include battery-powered radio, flashlight, a first-aid kit, blankets, battery-powered or windup clock, extra batteries, medications, multi-purpose tool and list of important/emergency phone numbers.

Have a supply of bottled water and easy-to-prepare, non-perishable foods available to last at least 72 hours.

Keep a flashlight with fresh batteries on each floor of your home.

Identify an alternate location for you and/or your family in case of an extended outage.

Review the manufacturer's instructions for safe operations of your generator. Do not connect a generator directly to your home's wiring. Never use a generator indoors or any enclosed area.

In addition, customers can visit pepco.com/alerts before winter weather grips the region and sign up to receive updates on their energy usage and information regarding power outages via text, email, or phone, including when power is out, when service is expected to be restored, or when power is restored. Customers can also text "ADD OUTAGE" to 48710 to enroll in the company's two-way texting program to report outages and check the status of their outage. More tips and storm preparedness information is available at pepco.com/StormPrep.

Pepco is a unit of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC), a Fortune 250 company and the nation's largest utility company, serving more than 10 million customers. Pepco provides safe and reliable energy service to approximately 919,000 customers in the District of Columbia and Maryland.

