

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 08.05 A.M. ET).



In the Green



reAlpha Tech Corp. (AIRE) is up over 85% at $10.90. INVO Bioscience, Inc. (INVO) is up over 41% at $2.28. Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (THRX) is up over 34% at $2.87. Hanryu Holdings, Inc. (HRYU) is up over 19% at $1.16. Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (DHAC) is up over 10% at $13.70. American Coastal Insurance Corporation (ACIC) is up over 8% at $7.40. Mobiv Acquisition Corp (MOBV) is up over 8% at $4.90. Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) is up over 7% at $2.08. Absci Corporation (ABSI) is up over 6% at $1.33. BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) is up over 6% at $0.97. PaxMedica, Inc. (PXMD) is up over 5% at $1.81.



In the Red



The Beauty Health Company (SKIN) is down over 48% at $2.01. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (BTAI) is down over 38% at $3.41. Harrow, Inc. (HROW) is down over 24% at $9.65. Fisker Inc. (FSR) is down over 18% at $3.35. Beyond Air, Inc. (XAIR) is down over 18% at $1.65. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (HEPA) is down over 17% at $2.84. Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) is down over 14% at $18.00. Sea Limited (SE) is down over 11% at $40.53. On Holding AG (ONON) is down over 9% at $24.00. Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) is down over 7% at $1.87. Runway Growth Finance Corp. (RWAY) is down over 6% at $12.34.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken