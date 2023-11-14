Apiture Announces $10 Million Insider Fundraising Round

Investment will accelerate digital banking provider's product development initiatives and boost sales efforts

WILMINGTON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2023 / Apiture , a leading provider of digital banking solutions, announced the closing of a $10 million fundraising round led by funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc., with participation from other existing investors. The investment brings the total funding raised by Apiture to $79 million since its inception in 2017.

Apiture will use the additional capital to accelerate product development initiatives and continue to expand its sales and marketing efforts to meet demand for the Apiture Digital Banking Platform , which serves more than 300 banks and credit unions throughout the United States.

"Apiture is relentlessly focused on delivering best-in-class digital banking solutions through continuous innovation and integrations with best-of-breed fintechs," said Chris Babcock, CEO, Apiture. "This additional funding enables us to further accelerate development initiatives that will help our clients thrive in a highly competitive market. We thank our existing investors who participated in this round, including funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc., Live Oak Bank, Pinnacle Financial Partners, and Truist Ventures, and all our investors for their continued confidence in our business."

Apiture has gained significant industry recognition since launching the Apiture Digital Banking Platform in 2022. Recent awards include selection as Gold Winner for Embedded Finance Innovation by Juniper Research in its 2023 Future Digital Awards and "Breadth of Functionality" winner by Celent in its 2022 xCelent Awards for Retail and Small Business Digital Banking Platforms. Apiture was also named an "Overall Leader" in the Javelin Small Business Digital Banking and Retail Banking Vendor Scorecards.

Apiture delivers award-winning digital banking solutions to banks and credit unions throughout the U.S. Our flexible, highly configurable solutions meet a wide range of financial institutions' needs, from leveling the playing field with larger institutions to supporting growth through innovative data intelligence and embedded banking strategies. With our API-first approach, our clients can maximize the capabilities of their platform while preserving a seamless user experience. Our exclusive focus on digital banking, and a team with hundreds of years of collective experience working at U.S. financial institutions, means we're dedicated to meeting the unique needs of our clients while providing a level of support that's unmatched in the industry. Apiture is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, with offices in Austin, Texas. To learn more, visit www.apiture.com .

