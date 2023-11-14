Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2023) - VYRE Live, a subsidiary of VYRE Network (a leading FREE global streaming platform that delivers NEXT-GENERATION movies, shows, and sports, live and on-demand to audiences worldwide and wholly-owned Cabo Verde Capital company, "VYRE", (OTC Pink: CAPV) is pleased to announce the Production Specialist and broadcast Titan, Theresa Jackson is joining the VYRE Live team as Director of Production for VYRE Live and VYRE Live Studios.





Theresa Jackson

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8469/187296_b052da3b6452aacc_002full.jpg

In her role, she will provide direction and leadership to the production departments, oversee project operations, and supervise editors, operators, media management, staff, and freelance personnel.

Theresa has had a long and impressive career in the Television and Media industry going back to 1980 when she started as a Videotape Operator, Video Editor for Metromedia and KTTV Fox 11, and Technical Director for Fox Networks, advancing to Executive Director of Operations for Fox Sports in 2019. Theresa's contributions have been invaluable to the Television and Media industry. She has established herself as a highly skilled and accomplished professional.

From 1997 to 2011, she was promoted to Senior Engineer in Charge for Fox Cable Operations in Los Angeles, where she was responsible for the launch of 12 on-air channels and led a team of over 80 employees.

From 2011 to 2015, Theresa served as the Director of Post-Production for Fox Network Engineering & Operations in Los Angeles. She managed the day-to-day operations of Fox Sports production and post-production, supervised the Avid, Ingest, and Asset Management staff and freelance personnel, and set up workflows and procedures to better meet current business needs. Theresa constantly interfaced with clients to ensure their needs were met, hired qualified personnel that met the needs of the post-production environment, and developed and mentored staff creating progression toward goal achievement.

From 2015 to June 2019, Theresa was the Executive Director of Operations for Fox Sports in Los Angeles. In this role, she oversaw multiple client's day-to-day operations for Fox Sports International, managed, created, and administered the capital and operating budgets, and interfaced with clients to provide budgetary data and other services. Theresa researched and developed workflows geared toward advancing the post-production processes for various Fox Sports networks, including Fox Deportes, FS1 Soccer, FS1 UFC, Fox Soccer Plus, and Regional Sports Network at The Fox Sports International building. Additionally, she coordinated with Fox Networks Engineering and Operations Senior Management to assist in the development and implementation of new technologies and assured that they were fully leveraged across the networks for optimal effectiveness and value.

Theresa Jackson is also dedicated to giving back to her community. She currently serves as Chairwoman of the Board of Directors for Hope the Mission, formerly Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission, where she leads a team of CEOs, Presidents, and Vice Presidents to manage the governance of the organization. Through her leadership, Theresa is making a significant impact in the lives of individuals experiencing homelessness in the Los Angeles and surrounding areas.

"I am thrilled to embark on this exciting journey with VYRE Live as the Executive Director of Production. My years of experience seamlessly align with the dynamic essence of this cutting-edge streaming platform, and I am eager to contribute my expertise to elevate the art of live production in the digital realm. Together, we will create unforgettable moments and redefine the future of streaming and live entertainment." - Theresa Jackson

"Theresa's expertise and skill set of 29 years with Fox Network will raise the bar for VYRE Live and the entire VYRE family of channels." - Harris Brown, President of VYRE Live

VYRE Live and VYRE Live studios have already begun some amazing productions under the guidance of Theresa Jackson. Her streamlined process has enhanced our growth and made it easier to close major partnerships, live stream productions, and exciting new content.

In the coming months VYRE Live will be releasing a number of new live-stream productions that will set the tone for future projects distributed exclusively through the VYRE app. You can find curated and original content on the VYRE platform on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Android, iPhone, Smart TVs, and soon-to-come Vizio, Xbox, and PlayStation.

ABOUT VYRE LIVE

VYRE Live is the leading event production and live streaming solution for the music industry and special events that provide visual experiences to the world through the VYRE App on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Samsung TV, Android, and iPhone. www.VYRELive.com

ABOUT VYRE NETWORK

VYRE Network is a free global streaming platform that delivers NEXT-GENERATION movies, shows, and sports, live and on-demand to audiences worldwide through niche channels. Since its launch in 2019, VYRE has consistently been a bridge between independent and mainstream entertainment for film creators and athletes. www.VYRE.tv

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include any that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance, or achievements, and may contain the words estimate, project, intend, forecast, anticipate, plan, planning, expect, believe, likely, should, could, would, may or similar words or expressions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those in such statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow. Actual results may differ materially from those predicted and any report should not be considered an indication of future performance. Potential risks and uncertainties include the Company's operating history and resources, together with all usual and common economic, competitive, and equity market conditions/risks.

