

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Natera, Inc. (NTRA), a cell-free DNA testing company, announced Tuesday that it has entered into a real-world data collaboration deal with drug major Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK).



Under the agreement, Merck will utilize Natera's real-world database or RWD to advance oncology research.



Natera noted that its oncology RWD contains de-identified clinical and genomic data from more than 100,000 early- and late-stage patients with cancer who have been tested with Signatera. It is a personalized, tumor-informed, molecular residual disease or MRD test for patients previously diagnosed with cancer.



Signatera, which is custom-built for each individual, uses circulating tumor DNA to detect and quantify cancer left in the body, identify recurrence earlier than standard of care tools, and help optimize treatment decisions.



The company noted that longitudinal monitoring data is available for the majority of patients, providing an objective measure of molecular response to treatment and connected to a multi-modal database. It includes clinical outcomes, genomic profiling, and imaging.



John Fesko, Natera's president & chief business officer, said, 'With Signatera being ordered now on a regular basis by over a third of all oncologists in the U.S., Natera is in a unique position to structure and share its real-world experience to inform drug discovery and clinical research.'



In Pre-market activity on Nasdaq, Natera shares were trading at $49.09, up 1.13 percent.



