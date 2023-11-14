Bryj Technologies: New Research from Bryj Reveals Retail Mobile Apps Fall Short of Consumers' Expectations

Data highlights the critical need for retailers to improve mobile shopping experiences, both in-store and online, to meet evolving customer demands

LOS ALTOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2023 / Over the past decade, e-commerce and digital technologies have become a vital part of the retail industry. However, despite retailers' efforts to transform their tech infrastructure and operating models to meet the demands of the modern customer, many still fall short of consumer expectations. New research released today by Bryj, the AI-powered, end-to-end SaaS solution for custom mobile app development and user engagement, reveals that less than half of consumers are fully satisfied with mobile retail experiences.

Informed by a survey of 1,000 U.S. consumers commissioned by Bryj and conducted by Dynata, the new research examines consumers' attitudes and preferences toward mobile shopping experiences and how retailers can meet these expectations to achieve business success.

As mobile apps increasingly become a table stakes requirement for businesses, more retailers have integrated the technology to streamline operations. Yet, a widening gap remains between consumer expectations for mobile shopping experiences and reality, especially among Gen Z and Millennials - true digital natives. Amid inflationary pressures and shifting consumer behavior, retailers need greater agility to create and optimize valuable app experiences that quickly deliver personalization and convenience.

Significant findings of Bryj's retail consumer survey include:

Nearly 3 in 4 (74%) consumers expect retailers to offer mobile apps. This figure is even higher among Gen Z (82%) and Millennial (81%) shoppers.

44% of consumers are only somewhat satisfied with the mobile shopping experience and wish for enhancements, while 8% are dissatisfied.

60% of consumers are more likely to shop with a retailer that offers a mobile app, with in-app exclusive rewards highlighted as a key factor influencing this consumer preference (83%).

83% of consumers would be more likely to purchase an item from a mobile app that offers personalized recommendations. This is especially critical for Gen Z and Millennial shoppers (91%).

55% of consumers are more likely to make in-store purchases if retail employees have access to mobile handheld devices to check inventory, while 45% of respondents said the same about mobile checkout.

76% of consumers ranked discounts and deals as the most valuable feature of mobile apps, followed by loyalty programs (57%) and ease of payment (54%).

"The future of retail is mobile. From mobile checkout to virtual fitting rooms powered by AI and augmented reality, retailers are discovering new ways to blend physical and digital experiences and meet the evolving demands of customers," said Lawrence Snapp, CEO of Bryj. "When done right - with personalization, convenience, and agility at the core - mobile experiences are a powerful tool to deepen customer relationships, build loyalty, and drive greater business value."

As retailers identify new methods to improve the mobile shopping experience, it is critical to recognize the inextricable link between the customer experience and employee experience. With innovations like mobile checkout and mobile inventory and order management, retailers are providing the frictionless experiences that consumers expect, while simultaneously empowering their employees with the right technology to increase productivity, agility, and performance.

Since its founding, Bryj has driven powerful, mobile-first experiences across the retail landscape at speed, helping customers including Salsa Jeans, Saks Fifth Avenue, Dooney & Bourke, and Pacsun elevate their mobile strategies to boost ROI, streamline inefficient processes, and unlock the super-premium experiences that are necessary for sustained business success.

