Finnovant Inc: $BioFi Ecosystem Announcement - BioFi's Live Mint Event Welcomes Four Exciting NFT Collections on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at 11am EST!

WELDON SPRING, MO / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2023 / Biometric Financial (BioFi), an innovative ecosystem, announces the addition of three NFT Collections to its Ethos Metaverse including Drone Industry Systems Corporation (DISC), Cyberlete, and Smol Frogz. This groundbreaking NFT launch and live mint event will revolutionize digital collectibles in the blockchain space by delivering beautiful form and functional utility to Collectors.

The Future of Digital Collectibles and Beyond

The NFT launch and live mint event will allow collectors and enthusiasts to acquire unique digital assets that not only hold intrinsic value but also offer real-world utility, bridging the gap between the digital and physical realms. This event is expected to set new standards in the NFT collectible world, offering collectors and gamers unprecedented opportunities for interaction, engagement, and digital asset ownership.

"The Ethos Metaverse was created as a hyper-realistic space where people can interact with a global community whether they are gaming, learning a skill or just hanging out," says Brian Maw, CEO of Finnovant. "We are thrilled to welcome projects like DISC, Cyberlete and Smol Frogz to the Ethos Metaverse as they are focused on building global communities by delivering innovative solutions and collectibles with utility. Not only are these collectibles beautiful to look at, but they also grant owners the eligibility to compete against each other at Open Racing (race.opendao.cloud). In the future, these Collectibles will become avatars to travel with their owners through the expanding Ethos Metaverse which currently includes the Ethos home world, our Moon Doge collectibles, and a gaming arcade."

Education is a foundational element of Ethos. "Launching our Drone Collectibles into the Ethos Metaverse is just the first step in delivering utility and valuable educational content to the global community," Mike DiCosola, CEO of Drone Industries Systems, Corp. said. "My vision is to create a DISC world within Ethos that will deliver educational and informative content. Imagine getting certified to fly a drone in a realistic environment without leaving the comfort of your own home, then using your drone avatar to discover other partner worlds and content. Partnerships and relationships are what make initiatives like this successful. By leveraging an existing relationship with Presearch and its decentralized search capabilities, this cutting-edge launch will get the exposure it needs to reach a worldwide audience."

A Convergence of Innovation and Utility

This collaborative NFT launch brings together four innovators in their respective fields. "As an innovator in the online gaming space, fair play has always been a guiding principle for us," according to James Stolte, CEO Cyberlete. "The Ethos Metaverse will help us to deliver engaging online content and competitions in a Cyberlete Arena utilizing our unique anti-cheat solution. Our Cyber Athlete collectible NFTs will provide you access to the Ethos and all it will evolve into as we move forward."

The Ethos Metaverse expands the potential of NFTs by significantly extending their applicability, even beyond initial conception. "Smol Frogz," a set of 175 NFTs, initially emerged as desirable items for their comical artistry and humor, without an inherent functional purpose. "With their entrance to BioFi Global's Ethos Metaverse, these NFTs have been endowed with newfound versatility and utility, a development that was once beyond anticipation," explains AvaxArrogant, the lead of the Smol Frogz project. "The ability for holders to leverage these NFTs for exclusive access to a variety of gaming, entertainment, and educational resources within the Ethos ecosystem represents a remarkable enhancement to both the usability and the value of the Smol Frogz collection."

This exciting Collectibles launch is the result of 18-months of collaboration between DISC, Cyberlete and BioFi. These three projects came together as graduates of Constellation Network's 2021 Flight Program Accelerator. Since then, these projects have focused on creating value for their communities through utility and through meaningful partnerships with innovative projects like Smol Frogz and many more.

Each collection leverages Chainlink's Verifiable Randomness Function (VRF) to mint collectibles that are not only unique looking but have unique utility attributes. When minted, the VRF function randomly assigns traits like speed, endurance, and luck to the NFT allowing it to "compete" fairly against other Ethos NFTs. At Open Racing for example, these traits are used by the VRF to determine the outcome of competitions between collectibles to win AVAX. For more information, see race.opendao.cloud .

The Collections

The image above previews the four companies and collections available on the Ethos Metaverse.

Moon Doges: Moon Doge NFTs blends the charm of doges on a lunar metaverse. With both artistic appeal and real-world utility, they offer a bridge between the digital and physical realms. Owners can enjoy several doge breeds and colors of moon doges with exclusive in-game experiences, rewards, and interactions.

Cyber Athletes: Cyber Athlete NFTs cater to the gaming and e-sports community. Celebrating professional gaming skills, these collectibles sport an athlete in a futuristic skin donning many color combinations generated and backed by Chainlink's VRF (Verifiable Randomness Function). Within the Ethos Metaverse, holders of Cyber Athlete Digital Collectibles are granted access to a dynamic space that merges gaming, social interaction, education, and exploration. But that's not all - owning a Cyber Athlete Digital Collectible is your golden ticket to enter the remarkable domain known as "Cyber World." This metaverse within the metaverse is your portal to a world where gaming, creativity, and community intersect seamlessly. Owners can anticipate exclusive benefits related to gaming, tournaments, and more with the Cyber World to come.

DISC Drones: DISC Drone NFTs are a groundbreaking fusion of drone technology in the digital world. There are several patterns and colorways of DISC drones to collect and race with. DISC will have their own world within Ethos with additional accessories. Future features that owners can enjoy will include integration with other DISC home smart delivery products.

Smol Frogz: While this unique collection has already been minted, Smol Frogz are available on the secondary market through NFT marketplaces like platforms like joepegs.com.

A demo video of the NFTs racing in the Ethos Metaverse built on Unreal Engine 5 has been published and can be previewed at this BioFI tweet .

Participate in the Revolution

We extend a warm invitation to all enthusiasts of digital collectibles and blockchain technology to join us in this monumental event. This event takes place today, November 14th, 2023, at 11am EST on BioFi Global's ?? spaces, an event that promises to redefine the NFT landscape.

To get all the details you need, visit our informative landing page at www.land.ethosmetaverse.net .

For real-time updates and insights into the event, ensure you are following our respective company social media accounts and ?? accounts. Join BioFi Global , connect with Cyberlete for the latest updates and stay in the loop with DISC. This historic NFT launch and live mint event are designed to engage and inspire, so prepare to witness the future of digital collectibles.

About the Companies

About Biometric Financial

Biometric Financial ( BioFi Global ) is an innovative leader in the world of digital finance and blockchain technology. Our mission is to provide cutting-edge solutions that empower individuals and businesses to harness the potential of decentralized financial systems. By leveraging blockchain and smart contract technology, BioFi Global is at the forefront of creating secure, efficient, and accessible financial solutions.

About Cyberlete

Cyberlete , is a pioneering force in the intersection of gaming, technology, and blockchain. With a strong focus on fair gaming, they are committed to redefining the gaming industry by providing innovative solutions for both players and developers. Their innovative platform offers a new level of integrity through advanced anti-cheat technology, ensuring a secure and equitable gaming environment. Cyberlete's innovative digital collectibles and partnerships with leading brands demonstrate their dedication to enhancing the gaming experience and rewarding community engagement. With a dynamic metaverse on the horizon, Cyberlete is poised to lead the way in reshaping the future of gaming.

About Drone Industries Systems Corporation (DISC)

Drone Industry Systems, Corp. ($DISC), is a trailblazing company revolutionizing the drone and electronic Vertical Takeoff and Land (eVTOL) industry. They have introduced the groundbreaking AIML Smart Vertiport-in-a-Box (VIB) solution, bringing innovation to autonomous infrastructure. DISC Drone Industries and Vertiport Infrastructure Systems Corp (VISC) are crafting the future of delivery by connecting digital and physical assets for efficient and environmentally friendly cargo and people transport. Future features that owners can enjoy will include integration with other DISC decentralized home smart delivery products such as the smart delivery doorbell data miner, smart drone landing pad data miner, smart drone hanger/charging station data miner, and smart drone data miner releases that soon to come. Their state-of-the-art technology, integration of blockchain, AI, machine learning, real time weather, and commitment to sustainability make them a driving force in shaping the future of logistics.

About Smol Frogz

Smol Frogz symbolizes the triumph of community resolve within the NFT space. Faced with early challenges, the project saw a turnaround as leadership was claimed along with control of the projects contract, by AvaxArrogant, who guided the formation of a DAO. This pivotal shift not only overcame the early obstacles but also solidified community-driven governance, with a notable strategy of directing secondary sale royalties to a community-managed wallet. The project's growth continued with strategic integrations, notably with the Finnovant metaverse, and acquisitions within the Avalanche ecosystem. These steps have broadened Smol Frogz's scope, enhancing its value and interactive potential. Today, it stands as a vibrant example of community empowerment and innovation in the NFT domain.

