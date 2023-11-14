Visterra Landscape Group Deepens Support for Partner Companies With Two Senior Leadership Additions

Chief Financial Officer Leanne Flannery and Chief Development Officer Todd Berkland bring decades of experience to the growing commercial landscaping platform

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2023 / Visterra Landscape Group, a premier commercial landscaping platform, today announced two senior executive appointments: Leanne Flannery to Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Todd Berkland to Chief Development Officer (CDO). Flannery and Berkland are both highly experienced professionals in their respective fields, each bringing decades of expertise and strategic resources to Visterra's partner companies.

"We are thrilled to welcome Leanne and Todd to the Visterra executive team and look forward to their many contributions as we scale our dynamic platform across the United States," said Visterra Chief Executive Officer Alan Handley. "They will both be instrumental in advancing Visterra's commitment to preserve and grow the mission, legacy, and success of our dynamic partner companies while prioritizing collaboration, employee safety and opportunities, and best-in-class client service."

Flannery most recently served as CFO of 3Phase Elevator Corporation, where she led all financial functions and managed the integration process for over 15 M&A partnerships. She earned an MBA from Suffolk University, a Master of Science in Taxation from Northeastern University, and a Bachelor's degree in Accounting from Boston College.

"I am thrilled to join Visterra - not just as its CFO, but also as a champion of the growth and success of our partner companies," Flannery commented. "Our team has cast an amazing vision, and we are each personally committed to equipping the businesses that join Visterra with the foundational resources to make data-driven decisions, deliver best-in-class services, and help their teams thrive."

Berkland will lead all corporate development and M&A for Visterra, bridging partnerships with owners and the Visterra platform. He most recently served as Vice President of Business Development and Acquisitions at Wrench Group, executing more than 20 acquisitions and helping triple revenue to more than $1 billion within three years. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from the University of Iowa.

"In joining the Visterra team as CDO, I am most looking forward to the strong relationships we will develop with like-minded business owners as we expand the platform's geographic footprint and service offerings," Berkland said. "We are dedicated to supporting the operations of the best and brightest in the industry while building Visterra into one of the nation's leading commercial landscaping groups."

ABOUT VISTERRA LANDSCAPE GROUP

Visterra Landscape Group is a premier commercial landscaping services platform focused on maintenance, enhancement, and critical winter services with a reputation for excellence in client service. With incumbent partner company leaders guiding day-to-day operations in their markets, Visterra is focused on continued geographic expansion to build a national platform with a team that prioritizes employee well-being, safety, and career growth opportunities. The platform's partner companies include Riverside Services in Southborough, Mass., Oberson's Nursery and Landscapes in Cincinnati, and Dyna-Mist in Dallas. For more information, visit www.vlgllc.com.

