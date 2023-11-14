Sidoti Events, LLC's Virtual November Micro-Cap Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2023 / Sidoti Events, LLC, an affiliate of Sidoti & Company, LLC, has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day November Micro-Cap Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, November 15-16, 2023. The presentation schedule is subject to change. Please visit www.sidoti.com/events for the most updated version and webinar links.

Presentation Schedule

*All Times EST Wednesday, November 15th, 2023 (Day 1) 9:15-9:45 ***** Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) 10:00-10:30 ***** Orion Energy Systems (OESX) ***** 10:45-11:15 ***** The Eastern Company (EML) Precision BioSciences (DTIL) 11:30-12:00 Matrix Service Company (MTRX) ***** Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CTXR) 12:15-12:45 Lee Enterprises, Inc (LEE) ***** Independence Contract Drilling (ICD) 1:00-1:30 Zedge (ZDGE) Byrna Technologies (BYRN) Nemaura Medical Inc (NMRD) 1:45-2:15 ***** Nuburu Inc (BURU) Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT) 2:30-3:00 Electriq Power Holdings Inc (ELIQ) NN, Inc (NNBR) SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) 3:15-3:45 Moving iMage Technologies (MITQ) LuxUrban Hotels (LUXH) ***** 4:00-4:30 ***** Heliogen (HLGN) Sonendo (SONX) 1x1s Only (15th) Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI) Mayville Engineering Company (HOFV) Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (SLNG) ***** *****

*All Times EST Thursday, November 16th, 2023 (Day 2) 9:15-9:45 QuantaSing Group Limited (QSG) ***** Spectral Medical Inc. (TSX:EDT) 10:00-10:30 ***** Synlogic Inc (SYBX) Stran & Company (SWAG) 10:45-11:15 ***** Mistras Group (MG) Acme United Corporation (ACU) 11:30-12:00 ***** Caliber Companies (CWD) Innovative Solutions & Support (ISSC) 12:15-12:45 ***** Terran Orbital (LLAP) Lakeland Industries (LAKE) 1:00-1:30 Carbon Streaming Corp. (OFSTF) Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (SPGC) RadNet, Inc. (RDNT) 1:45-2:15 2U, Inc. (TWOU) ***** Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (WINT) 1x1s Only (16th) CURO Group Holdings (CURO) Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (SLNG) ***** ***** ***** *****

About Sidoti Events, LLC ("Events") and Sidoti & Company, LLC ("Sidoti")

In 2023, Sidoti & Company, LLC (www.sidoti.com) formed an affiliate company, Sidoti Events, LLC in order to focus exclusively on its rapidly growing conference business and to more directly serve the needs of presenters and attendees. The relationship allows Events to draw on the nearly 25 years of experience Sidoti had as a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $200 million-$5 billion market cap range. Sidoti's coverage universe comprises approximately 150 equities of which greater than 45 percent participate in the firm's rapidly growing Company Sponsored Research ("CSR") program. Events is a leading provider of corporate access through the eight investor conferences it hosts each year. By virtue of its direct ties to Sidoti, Event's benefits from Sidoti's small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales force, which has connections with 1,500 institutional relationships in North America. This enables Events to provide multiple forums for meaningful interaction for small and microcap issuers and investors specifically interested in companies in the sector.

SOURCE: Sidoti Events, LLC and Sidoti & Company, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/802911/sidoti-events-llcs-virtual-november-micro-cap-conference