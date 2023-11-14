Anzeige
Alibaba Group: Alibaba Cloud Launches Digital Female Empowerment Program in Singapore To Help Women in Tech

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2023 / Alibaba Group

Alibaba Cloud is launching a female empowerment program in Singapore in collaboration with United Women Singapore (UWS), a non-profit organization dedicated to gender equality and women's empowerment.

The program aims to provide nearly 1,000 young women with academic training and practical expertise within the next five years, to prepare them for careers in technology.

Alibaba Cloud's technical teams will deliver workshops and interactive sessions covering areas including artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing.

The program also offers internship and job opportunities within Alibaba Cloud for the enrolled students to encourage them to network and engage with industry experts.

"With a shared vision of gender equality and empowerment, this collaboration is a natural extension of our shared values and aims to create a strong foundation that propels aspiring female technologists to thrive and become future leaders of Singapore's tech sector," said Selina Yuan, President of International Business at Alibaba Cloud Intelligence.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group's mission is to make it easy to do business anywhere. The company aims to build the future infrastructure of commerce. It envisions that its customers will meet, work and live at Alibaba, and that it will be a good company that lasts for 102 years.

Please refer to https://www.alizila.com/esg/ for additional information about Alibaba's sustainability efforts.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Alibaba Group on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Alibaba Group
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/alibaba-group
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Alibaba Group

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/803117/alibaba-cloud-launches-digital-female-empowerment-program-in-singapore-to-help-women-in-tech

