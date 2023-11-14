Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2023) - TrustBIX Inc. (TSXV: TBIX) ("TrustBIX" or the "Company") announces the following changes to the executive team and the Board of Directors of the Company. Mr. Adam Morand has joined the Company's Board of Directors and been appointed as the Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Morand has also been appointed as the President of Alberta Food Security Inc. ("AFS"), a wholly owned subsidiary of TrustBIX. He will partner with other senior leaders to set and execute the Company's technical vision and strategy and oversee the development and delivery of the Company's indoor farming products and services.

Mr. Morand is an Entrepreneurial Technologist and the founder of Agriplay Ventures Inc. His lifetime goal is to see economically viable technologies creating a global abundance of food, energy, clothing, shelter, clean air and fresh water. Mr. Morand has three decades of experience building companies, teams and technologies across a myriad of industries from gaming to energy to agriculture to banking.

To provide a spot for Mr. Morand, in keeping with the Company policy of having a small and agile Board, the Company accepted the resignation of Mr. Ling Cun (Frank) Yang from the Board of Directors of the Company. "Mr. Yang's contributions to TrustBIX's Board of Directors has been invaluable, and we have benefited from his wealth of knowledge and experience. The Board of Directors and management wish Mr. Yang all the best in the future," said Hubert Lau, CEO of TrustBIX.

On October 25, 2023, Ms. Deborah Wilson resigned as Senior Vice President, Channel Sales and Industry Relations.

About TrustBIX (TSXV: TBIX)

TrustBIX is an agricultural technology company providing Gate to Plate® solutions to create a world where we trust more, waste less, and reward sustainable practices. Our award-winning technologies offer practical tools trusted by local and international agri-food organizations.

