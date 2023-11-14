International Medical Group (IMG): IMG Releases 2023 Holiday Travel Trends

IMG reviewed the travel itineraries of nearly 20,000 of its members with upcoming travel plans between Thanksgiving Day and New Year's Day to determine emerging travel trends this holiday season.

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IMG (International Medical Group), an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company, has conducted a review of customer travel plans between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day and predicts the top 5 international destinations for U.S. travelers will be:

Mexico Aruba Jamaica Dominican Republic Bahamas

IMG data shows that travelers are increasing the amount they are spending on their trips this holiday season, with a 12% increase in the average insured trip cost among IMG travelers. With their increased travel investment, more travelers want to make sure their highly anticipated holiday trips are protected. This can also be reflected in the 23% increase in travel protection plan purchases for trips departing between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day compared to the same timeframe in 2022.

"During the holiday season, we see the increased likelihood of hazardous winter weather, which means travel insurance should be top-of-mind for travelers during this time of the year," said Justin Poehler, IMG Chief Commercial Officer. "For the majority of the United States, winter brings colder temperatures along with snow, sleet, and ice. Travelers can't control the weather, but they can make sure their trip investments are protected this holiday season with a travel protection plan from IMG."

For those preparing to travel and visit loved ones for the holidays this year, trips will average 9 days in length, which is a day longer than the average for holiday travel in 2022. And while the holiday season is historically one of the busiest times to travel, IMG customer data predicts that two of the least busy days to travel during the holidays this year are New Year's Day and Christmas Eve.

"Traveling during the holidays can be such an exciting experience, but if travelers want to avoid expensive flights and long lines at the airport, then they should consider traveling on a less busy travel day, like Christmas Eve or New Year's Day," said Grant Hayes, IMG Director of International Sales - Travel.

