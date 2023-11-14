WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's economy expanded at a faster rate in the third quarter, preliminary data from Statistics Poland showed on Tuesday.
Gross domestic product rose 1.4 percent sequentially in the third quarter, following a revised 0.3 percent increase in the second quarter. Economists had expected a 2.2 percent growth for the month.
On a year-on-year basis, GDP recovered 0.5 percent in the third quarter versus a 0.3 percent fall in the previous quarter.
Seasonally unadjusted GDP also expanded 0.4 percent in the September quarter, reversing a 0.6 percent decline in the June quarter.
The statistical office will publish detailed data for the third quarter on November 30.
