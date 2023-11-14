Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.11.2023
PR Newswire
14.11.2023 | 15:36
100 Leser
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 14

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

THIRD INTERIM DIVIDEND

The Board of Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc has today declared its third interim dividend for the year ending 31 December 2023 of 2.5 pence per ordinary share. The third interim dividend will be paid on 29 December 2023 to those shareholders registered at the close of business on 1 December 2023.

The shares will go ex-dividend on 30 November 2023.

14 November 2023

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323


