Dienstag, 14.11.2023

WKN: 909190 | ISIN: US9884981013 | Ticker-Symbol: TGR
14.11.23
16:31 Uhr
117,65 Euro
+0,50
+0,43 %
ACCESSWIRE
14.11.2023 | 15:50
96 Leser
Yum! Brands: Yum! Employees Are Living Well

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2023 / At Yum! Brands, we believe in the importance of physical, emotional and financial wellbeing and have carefully crafted benefits to help employees in these areas. Recently teams had the chance to experience these benefits during Live Well Weeks hosted at each of our U.S.-based restaurant support centers. During these 14 days, they learned several ways to improve their wellbeing, like how to prevent diabetes, how to plan for retirement and how to manage stress. The event was such a success that it's the subject of the latest episode of "Quick Bite," the video series that profiles innovative work in under a minute.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum! Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Yum! Brands
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/803148/yum-employees-are-living-well

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
