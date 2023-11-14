Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
2.500% Kursgewinn verpasst? Erneut starke News bei diesem Lithium-Projekt!
WKN: A1JGY5 | ISIN: GB00B5N0P849
PR Newswire
14.11.2023
Wood Group (John) Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Wood Group (John) Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 14

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

LESLEY BIRSE

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/status

EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PEOPLE & ORGANISATION

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b)

LEI

549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH

GB00B5N0P849

b)

Nature of the transaction

EXERCISE AND RETENTION NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY OF NIL COST ANNUAL BONUS PLAN SHARE OPTIONS NOT SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£NIL

13,622 options exercised

£1.48

6,689 options sold

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

13,622 options exercised

6,689 options sold at £1.48

e)

Date of the transaction

2023-11-13

f)

Place of the transaction

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE


