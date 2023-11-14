Wood Group (John) Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 14
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
LESLEY BIRSE
2
Reason for thenotification
a)
Position/status
EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PEOPLE & ORGANISATION
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)
LEI
549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4
Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;
(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
b)
Nature of the transaction
EXERCISE AND RETENTION NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY OF NIL COST ANNUAL BONUS PLAN SHARE OPTIONS NOT SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
13,622 options exercised
6,689 options sold at £1.48
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-11-13
f)
Place of the transaction
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE